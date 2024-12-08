We Have an Update on Bashar al-Assad's Wherabouts
Joe Biden Breaks Silence After Assad Granted Asylum In Moscow

December 08, 2024
In a significant development on the global stage, Russia has granted Syrian President Bashar Assad asylum, solidifying their already close political and military alliance. The move comes after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and rebel forces seized control of Damascus, claiming to have toppled the regime, prompting Assad, his wife, and his three children to flee Syria on Saturday. 

The development marks the latest chapter in Syria's brutal civil war, which has now raged for nearly 14 years. The ongoing conflict has not only devastated the country but paved the way for the rise of ISIS and triggered years of foreign intervention by global powers, including the U.S.,  Russia, Iran, and Turkey. Critics argue that these interventions, often misguided and inconsistent, have exacerbated the chaos, left the region in turmoil, and failed to achieve lasting peace or stability.

Outgoing President Joe Biden broke his silence Sunday morning, vowing to send aid to the new regime to rebuild Syria. 

“Our approach has shifted the balance of power in the Middle East,” Biden said, adding that the fall of the Syrian government represents a “fundamental act of justice” after decades of repression. Still, it was “a moment of risk and uncertainty.” 

Biden said that “for the first time,” the United States could not defend Assad’s dominance over power. 

On the contrary, President-elect Donald Trump urged the U.S. to stay out of the region’s mess. 

“This is not our fight!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. 

However, with about 900 U.S. troops in Syria, Biden said he intends those troops to remain in the region. He also said that U.S. forces conducted “dozens” of “precision air strikes” on operations in Syria.

“We will remain vigilant,” Biden said. “Make no mistake, some of the rebel groups that took down Assad have their own grim record of terrorism and human rights abuses.” He added that the groups are “saying the right things now. But as they take on greater responsibility, we will assess not just their words, but their actions.” 

