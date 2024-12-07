Kamala's Deputy Campaign Manager Explains Why There Wasn't an Open Primary. Get Ready...
Tipsheet

WH Press Secretary Mocked for Using Wrong Poll to Justify Hunter Biden Pardon

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 07, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre was bombarded with questions by reporters who angrily slammed outgoing President Joe Biden’s pardon of his corrupt son despite repeatedly saying he wouldn’t.

The Biden Administration conveniently jetted off to Africa the day after the president announced the pardon and could avoid the press in the direct aftermath. However, the news did not die down, and she faced immediate backlash the moment Jean Pierre took the podium.

Jean-Pierre, who had previously insisted that Biden would not use his executive powers to pardon his son, was caught off guard when reporters challenged her over the apparent contradiction. "How do you explain what you once said wouldn't happen, only for it to happen?" one reporter pressed, highlighting the abrupt change in position. Another reporter took it a step further, asking, "Do you owe the American people an apology for this shift in narrative?"

“It was not easy for Joe Biden, and he wrestled with it," she said in defense of the lame-duck president. "He thought about it multiple times before making that decision… I suggest people read the president’s statement."

She then falsely cited a poll, in which she seemed to double the percentage of its actual results. 

“I think it's important to note here, as you're asking me these questions — important questions to ask — that there was a poll, a U.S. Gov poll that came out that some of you all reported on it," she said, claiming that 64 percent of Americans approved of the pardon. 

However, the poll she was referring to found that only 34 percent of Americans “strongly" or "somewhat" approve of Biden pardoning his son. 

According to the poll, fifty percent of Americans either "strongly" or "somewhat" disapproved of the move.

This is not the first time Jean-Pierre has faced tough questions over Biden’s decision to pardon Hunter, not only for the crimes he was convicted of this year but dating back to 2014 when he first joined the board of Burisma. 

Earlier this week, the press pushed back on the administration, questioning its integrity and credibility while scrutinizing its actions and the transparency of the presidency.

