KJP Tries to Spin Biden Lying About Hunter's Pardon. Here's How It Went.
VIP
Fauci the Criminal
CNN’s Jim Acosta Gets Shut Down Trying to Mock Pete Hegseth’s Mom
VIP
A Warning to Senate GOP RINOs
Here's What TikTok Had to Say After Federal Court Upheld Law Banning App
One Major City Just Voted Unanimously to Protect Illegal Immigrants
What Do Americans Think About the Hunter Biden Pardon? Here's What a New...
JCN Says November's 'Solid' Jobs Report Is Due to One Reason
VIP
There's Something Very Unsettling Happening Over NJ Skies
Bernie Sanders Responds to Trump Saying Canada Should Become the 51st State
VIP
Another Hollywood Actress Just Came Out As ‘Non-Binary’
BREAKING: Manslaughter Charge in Daniel Penny Case Dropped After Jury Failed to Reach...
Bill Clinton Breaks His Silence on Joe Biden Pardoning His Son
Hollywood Actress Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Why Some Parents 'Trans'...
Tipsheet

Why Is the Media Fixated on Pete Hegseth While Anderson Cooper Takes Shots Every NYE on CNN?

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 06, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Liberal media outlets have recently turned their focus to smearing President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, devoting significant time and energy to criticizing his casual beer-drinking habits, calling it “jarring.” What should have been a celebratory moment for Hegseth and his family receiving the nomination from Trump has been blown out of proportion, with the left seizing on every opportunity to attack Hegseth for something so trivial. This relentless focus on his personal choices appears less about holding him accountable for any meaningful actions and more about attempting to discredit him through manufactured outrage to undermine Trump’s future cabinet. 

Advertisement

CNN ran several segments on Thursday highlighting a rare occurrence: Hegseth drinking beer during a Fox and Friends segment on St. Patrick’s Day— one of the biggest drinking days of the year. The outlet highlighted a Washington Post article, which I covered, that claimed several former and current Fox News employees— all of which are “anonymous sources”— have accused Hegseth of being drunk or drinking on the job. They pointed to an instance where the former news host enjoyed a few beers during its St. Patrick’s Day special. 

However, it was OK for CNN reporter Anderson Cooper and Bravo host Andy Cohen to get so drunk on-air during its New Year's Eve special that they had to stop serving the hosts alcohol. 

In 2023, CNN CEO Chris Licht banned on-air talent from drinking during the NYE broadcast to improve the show's credibility, saying he didn't want hosts to be doing shots on-air. 

In 2017, disgraced former CNN host Don Lemon appeared intoxicated live on-air while getting his ear pierced. Meanwhile, in 2019, Cooper was taking shots on-air hours before the ball was scheduled to drop, saying, “It's like burning your lungs.”

However, in 2024, Cooper brought the booze back to the show for its NYE special after staying sober the year prior. 

Recommended

BREAKING: Manslaughter Charge in Daniel Penny Case Dropped After Jury Failed to Reach Verdict Mia Cathell
Advertisement

“CNN said the correspondents will not be drinking,” Cohen said. “Anderson and I will be the people partying on CNN, [though] we will be partying responsibly.”

Double standard, eh? These are the same people accusing Hegseth of being so-called “drunk” on air. 

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Manslaughter Charge in Daniel Penny Case Dropped After Jury Failed to Reach Verdict Mia Cathell
CNN’s Jim Acosta Gets Shut Down Trying to Mock Pete Hegseth’s Mom Matt Vespa
KJP Tries to Spin Biden Lying About Hunter's Pardon. Here's How It Went. Katie Pavlich
Hollywood Actress Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Why Some Parents 'Trans' Their Kids Madeline Leesman
Bill Clinton Breaks His Silence on Joe Biden Pardoning His Son Madeline Leesman
A Warning to Senate GOP RINOs Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Manslaughter Charge in Daniel Penny Case Dropped After Jury Failed to Reach Verdict Mia Cathell
Advertisement