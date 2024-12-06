KJP Tries to Spin Biden Lying About Hunter's Pardon. Here's How It Went.
Tipsheet

AOC Eying Top Democratic Role

Sarah Arnold
December 06, 2024
Democratic National Convention via AP

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) launched her bid on Friday to secure a seat on one of the most powerful committees in the House of Representatives, a position currently held by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.). 

In a letter to Democratic lawmakers, AOC announced her political aspirations to unseat Raskin and challenge senior Democratic panel member Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.). She stated that the incoming Trump Administration is “profound and consequential” and believes her efforts on the Committee could help undermine President-elect Donald Trump’s agenda. 

This is not a position I seek lightly. The responsibility of leading Democrats on the House Oversight Committee during Donald Trump’s second term in the White House is a profound and consequential one. Now, more than ever, we must focus on the Committee’s strong history of both holding administrations accountable and taking on the economic precarity and inequality that is challenging the American way of life. 

In the 119th Congress, Oversight Committee Democrats will face an important task: we must balance our focus on the incoming president’s corrosive actions and corruption with a tangible fight to make life easier for America’s working class. [I] worked with committee investigators to construct a line of questioning of Donald Trump’s fixer, Michael Cohen, that led to a $355 million fraud verdict against the Trump Organization’s businesses in New York. 

AOC’s announcement comes as she appears to be laying the groundwork for a 2028 presidential run, igniting concerns among Republicans about the future direction of the Democratic Party due to her far-left views. She has consistently pushed progressive policies such as the Green New Deal, universal healthcare, and economic reforms. It has increasingly become apparent that she would stop at nothing to influence American politics with her socialist-leaning values. GOP lawmakers argue Ocasio Cortez’s views would undermine the nation’s economic freedom and divide Americans. 

Earlier this week, I reported that Raskin recently announced he would seek re-election as the committee's current ranking member, making the Democratic field more competitive.

