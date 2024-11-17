Trump Attends UFC Fight With High-Profile Crew

President-elect Donald Trump arrived at Madison Square Garden to watch the UFC fight with a high-profile crew, including Dana White, Elon Musk, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, and Ohio businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.
Joe Rogan, who made headlines for endorsing Trump for president, embraced the president-elect when he saw him.
UFC's Jim Miller demanded justice for Peanut, the squirrel, and called for Musk's Department of Government Efficiency to "clean up the government."
The last time Trump was at Madison Square Garden was during his massive rally, at which more than 75,000 people supported the then-GoP presidential candidate. This was the same rally that the left-wing media accused him of reenacting a Nazi rally.
