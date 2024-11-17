Trump Attends UFC Fight With High-Profile Crew

President-elect Donald Trump arrived at Madison Square Garden to watch the UFC fight with a high-profile crew, including Dana White, Elon Musk, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, and Ohio businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

Advertisement

Crowd goes insane and congratulates President Trump as he walks into UFC 309



We are so back 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/MHmqPH4Cyu — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 17, 2024





BREAKING: President Trump makes his entrance to UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden alongside Dana White, Elon Musk, and Kid Rock. pic.twitter.com/qwnPwIhjFb — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 17, 2024

Nobody makes an entrance like President Trump! — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 17, 2024

Trump continues to excite Americans I have not seen this country so hopeful for years! — 🇺🇸 Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Ryan_In_Mi) November 17, 2024

LFG!!! President Trump is more popular than the Beatles were!!!🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Trevor Thacker (@trethack24) November 17, 2024

Our President is a rock star.

We are now the cool kids.

Democrats are the outcasts.

Let’s go! — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) November 17, 2024

This is Trumps America and they are excited to be a part of it. — 🇺🇸 Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Ryan_In_Mi) November 17, 2024

Joe Rogan, who made headlines for endorsing Trump for president, embraced the president-elect when he saw him.

Wait till you see Trump’s face when he sees Joe Rogan 🤣



pic.twitter.com/FLzn8nivPc — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 17, 2024

UFC's Jim Miller demanded justice for Peanut, the squirrel, and called for Musk's Department of Government Efficiency to "clean up the government."

NEW: UFC’s Jim Miller calls for justice for Peanut the squirrel who was executed in New York before calling on DOGE to clean up government spending.



“I got one thing to say… we need justice for Peanut.”pic.twitter.com/JbS3aYoHJU — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 17, 2024

The last time Trump was at Madison Square Garden was during his massive rally, at which more than 75,000 people supported the then-GoP presidential candidate. This was the same rally that the left-wing media accused him of reenacting a Nazi rally.