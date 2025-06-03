Here's What You Should Know About Mohamad Soliman

More information is emerging about the individual suspected of injuring multiple people in a terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado.

Mohamad Soliman, 45, is facing a slew of charges for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at a group of Israel supporters advocating for the release of hostages in Gaza.

Soliman had allegedly been planning the attack for a year, but was delayed by his daughter’s graduation, according to a CNN report.

Twelve people were injured in the attack, during which Soliman yelled “Free Palestine,” according to the FBI. He later told authorities that “he wanted to kill all Zionist people and wished they were all dead,” an affidavit said. Only one thing held Soliman back from attacking sooner, he told authorities: Waiting for his daughter to graduate high school. A Colorado Springs Gazette article published in April profiled a student matching his daughter’s description as a recipient of a scholarship. According to the article, she described in her scholarship application how her family had immigrated to the US after living in Kuwait, noting that her father had undergone a “difficult surgery” when she was young “that restored his ability to walk.” The girl said the incident inspired her to pursue medical school – a dream that would have been impossible in Kuwait but within reach in America.

BREAKING: Boulder terror suspect seen in police mugshot pic.twitter.com/bw1Gvbd6BO — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 2, 2025

Soliman is an Egyptian national who was residing in the country illegally after his visa expired. He lived in Kuwait for 17 years before moving to Colorado.

The man who is accused of the Boulder terror attack was in the U.S. ILLEGALLY…



Mohamad Soliman entered into the country under the Biden admin.



HE LEFT SIX PEOPLE IN THE HOSPITAL…



pic.twitter.com/bncMGvZBJp — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) June 2, 2025

The suspect’s social media posts suggest an affinity for radical Islamic elements. He posted pictures of Mohamed Morsi, the leader of the Muslim Brotherhood and former president of Egypt. The Muslim Brotherhood has been under scrutiny over its ties to terrorist groups.

Posts on the Facebook page expressed support for the Muslim Brotherhood protests against the removal of Morsi. One post from August 2013 featured a four-finger salute with a yellow background, a symbol supportive of the Rabaa al-Adawiya Square encampment, which was violently dispersed by Egyptian security forces loyal to Egypt’s then-defense minister and current president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

🚨FBI confirms Boulder attacker Mohamad Soliman, 45, shouted “FREE PALESTINE” while using a flamethrower and Molotov cocktails on elderly demonstrators. He never should’ve been here. Deportations must ramp up, before this gets worse.



pic.twitter.com/tEoGGpoi5Q — 🦋Simi🦋🇺🇸 (@Simi28_) June 2, 2025

Soliman reportedly planned on dying in the attack, according to the warrant. He “mentioned several times he wanted to be dead” during interviews with investigators. He said he only threw two of the 18 Molotov cocktails he had in his position because he “got scared and had never hurt anyone before,” CNN reported.

It is believed that Soliman acted alone and did not have ties to any terrorist groups, according to The Times.

Police have not found any immediate indication that the suspect was operating as part of a terror cell or network, according to Mark Michalek, the FBI’s top agent in Colorado. “This will be a thorough and complete investigation, and those checks are ongoing,” Michalek told reporters on Sunday night.

The suspect worked as an accountant at Veros Health from May to August 2023. After this, he worked as an Uber driver. He does not appear to have had a criminal record in the US, Egypt, or Kuwait.

Witnesses say Soliman shouted “Free Palestine,” “How many children you killed,” and “We have to end Zionists.” He told police that he wished to “kill all Zionist people” and wished they were all dead. He stated that he would carry out the attack again if given the opportunity, according to The Washington Post.

He prepared for the attack by watching YouTube videos on how to make Molotov cocktails. He also took a concealed carry course, but used the incendiary devices because his immigration status prohibited him from purchasing a firearm.

The victims ranged in age from 67 to 88. One of them was a Holocaust survivor. Rachel Amaru, one of the organizers of the event, said, “Our walk has been nothing ever but peaceful, and this was a blatant act of antisemitism on the streets of Boulder.”