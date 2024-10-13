Liar: Biden Tells Hurricane Victims He Knows What It's Like to Be Without a Home

President Joe Biden addressed Hurricane victims on Sunday, repeating an already debunked lie in which he claims almost killed him and his wife.

Biden told the crowd of people who lost nearly everything they own as a result of the hurricanes, saying that he knows"from experience how devastating it is to lose your home" because he had to be "out of the home for seven months" due to a fire.

Advertisement

However, the 81-year-old commander-in-chief lied. He never lost his home in a fire. Instead, the fire was nothing more than a small fire contained solely to the kitchen and under control in less than 20 minutes.

Biden tells hurricane victims he knows "from experience how devastating it is to lose your home" because he had to be "out of the home for seven months" due to a fire.



He's lying (again) — it was a "small fire ... contained to the kitchen" and was "under control in 20 minutes." pic.twitter.com/HxReY4i555 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 13, 2024

This is not the first time Biden has told this lie.

Following the deadly Maui fires in 2023, Biden told the exaggerated story to surviving victims who lost their homes.

“I don’t want to compare difficulties, but we have a little sense, Jill and I, of what it was like to lose a home," Biden said. "Years ago, now, 15 years, I was in Washington doing ‘Meet the press’… Lightning struck at home on a little lake outside the home, not a lake or a big pond. It hit the wire and came up underneath our home, into the…air condition ducts.”

While many people lost everything they owned, including loved ones, Biden compared it to him almost losing his wife, his '67 Corvette, and his cat.

Biden takes any disaster and somehow makes it about himself. Nobody wants to hear the repeated fake stories and exaggerations from this corrupt self-centered politician. — CatDog99 (@dog99_cat) October 13, 2024

Joe always has a story (this one repeatedly) to make it about himself. Joe having to stay at his beach house for a few weeks while they painted his kitchen is nothing like losing everything with no place (or money) to go. — James (@jamesldewitt) October 13, 2024

Completing a kitchen renovation on top of minor fire damage repair isn’t the same as losing your home to devastating flood damage. — Commonsense Conservative 🇺🇸🗽🦅 (@UplandHunterVA) October 13, 2024