The White House Medical Report on Kamala Harris Won't Surprise You

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 12, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

The White House released Vice President Kamala Harris’ medical report on Saturday, which conveniently claims she is in “perfect health” to serve as the commander-in-chief.

The report states that Harris “Possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief.”

“Vice President Harris remains in excellent health,” Army physician Dr. Joshua R. Simmons wrote. "She possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief." 

The age and vitality of presidential candidates have come under immense scrutiny in recent years since the Democratic Party finally admitted President Joe Biden was too old and mentally unfit to serve in the White House. Harris’ campaign is expected to use the vice president’s medical report to pressure former President Donald Trump to publish his own health records.

A recent New York Times article ridiculed Trump for his age and raised concerns that the 78-year-old former president has failed to disclose basic information about his health. It claimed that Trump’s speeches are long, “confused,” and vulgar, which it claimed that so-called “experts” say is a sign of cognitive change.

However, just one year ago, Trump’s former White House doctor released a note declaring the 45th president in “excellent” health. 

