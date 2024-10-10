Biden Melts Down When Asked About Trump and Hurricane Relief
The Recently Arrested Afghan Terrorist Worked Where?
VIP
More Than '60 Minutes,' CBS News Is Having a Horrendous Week
VIP
Is Kamala's Glock Illegal? Maybe
Together We Will Build a Thriving Economy
So Biden 'Hates' Kamala as Much as He 'Hates' Trump
VIP
Journalist Points Out Jarring Detail About Kamala's Polling 'Lead'
GOP Sen. Demands Answers Regarding Soros' Purchase of 200 Radio Stations Before Election
Here's Why Democrats' Claim on Republicans Voting Against FEMA Is Nonsense
VIP
You Won't Believe Why This University of Kansas Instructor Was Placed on Leave
Vance Accused of Committing the Cardinal Sin of 'Smirking'
Mayorkas: FEMA Will Need Funding ‘Very Rapidly’ to Get Through Hurricane Season
Tehran in Meltdown as Israel Decapitates Hamas and Hezbollah
Josh Hawley Shares More Damning Revelations on the Secret Service
Tipsheet

Another Illegal Alien Just Committed a Horrendous Crime Under Biden-Harris

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 10, 2024 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Thanks to the Biden-Harris Administration, another American citizen is a victim in the hands of an illegal immigrant because they were allowed to walk right over the U.S.-Mexico border without repercussions. 

Advertisement

An illegal alien from Guatemala was arrested and charged with raping a child in Massachusetts this week. He was released from custody by local authorities who initially “ignored” federal requests to detain him. 

Thirty-eight-year-old Maynor Francisco Hernandez-Rodas crossed the southern border as a so-called “got-away” in 2011. He had lived in the U.S. for over a decade before being discovered. The illegal immigrant was picked up by authorities and convicted of breach of peace in Bridgeport, Connecticut, being sentenced to six months in prison and one year of probation. Five years later, he was once again convicted for breach of peace. However, he was given only a $100 fine. 

ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations claimed it logged an immigration detainer on Hernandez-Rodas’ with Boston’s Middlesex Superior Court. However, the court reportedly disregarded the request and released him into the community. 

“Maynor Francisco Hernandez-Rodas stands accused of horrific crimes against a Massachusetts child,” ICE official Patricia Hyde said. “He represents a significant danger to the children of our community that we will not tolerate. ERO Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing egregious noncitizen threats from our New England neighborhoods.”

Recommended

So Biden 'Hates' Kamala as Much as He 'Hates' Trump Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Last month, ICE agents arrested the illegal alien, who is currently pending deportation from the U.S. 

Meanwhile, just this month, ICE arrested a Honduran illegal immigrant who was previously charged with raping an 8-year-old girl in New Orleans. In 2019, he was released from local custody after he was convicted of sex crimes. 

Since the Biden-Harris Administration took office, thousands of innocent lives have been taken or put in danger due to its wide-open border policies. Many of these were preventable by just securing the border. 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CRIME

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So Biden 'Hates' Kamala as Much as He 'Hates' Trump Sarah Arnold
Biden Melts Down When Asked About Trump and Hurricane Relief Katie Pavlich
A New Round of Swing State Polling Is Out and Hoo Boy Leah Barkoukis
Donald Trump and Elon Musk Are Improbable Working-Class Class Heroes Kurt Schlichter
Vance Accused of Committing the Cardinal Sin of 'Smirking' Mia Cathell
The Recently Arrested Afghan Terrorist Worked Where? Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
So Biden 'Hates' Kamala as Much as He 'Hates' Trump Sarah Arnold
Advertisement