Kamala's North Carolina Lie

Vice President Kamala Harris has no problem lying and flip-flopping on her own policies while repeatedly saying she is ready to “turn the page.” To change her course, she would have to separate herself from the Democratic Party, and this week, she has already proven that she is incapable of doing so.

Advertisement

North Carolina Mayor Derek Roberts accused Harris of lying about the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) efforts to help residents who lost everything in Hurricane Helene.

According to Roberts, the $750 relief payment that Harris promised victims of the storm would receive is not what they are actually getting. Instead, the mayor said his daughter, and many others, were turned down and only got $300—which won’t even “Cover what’s in her refrigerator.”

The historic storm destroyed his daughter’s entire first floor of her house.

“My daughter, whose house got completely wiped out – she has no flood insurance – meets with a FEMA person, applies for everything, doesn’t get the $750 that Kamala says she’s supposed to get,” Roberts said. “Gets approved for $300 for personal items. What is that gonna do?”

Harris has been criticized for giving storm victims only $750 to cover the massive damage to their homes and businesses. North Carolina residents called out the Biden-Harris Administration for abandoning them during a crucial time.

🚨 #BREAKING: North Carolina Mayor’s very own daughter applied for Kamala’s $750 FEMA payment and was DENIED.



No relief for Hurricane Helene victims. pic.twitter.com/7b767NmxrZ — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) October 9, 2024

Conservative commentator Glenn Beck, who spoke with sources close to FEMA, said that the agency’s officials are more concerned with shutting down impromptu helicopter rescue runs instead of helping hurricane victims stranded in mountainous regions.

UFC star and Save Our Allies founder Tim Kennedy echoed similar remarks, saying Harris has forgotten about North Carolina and calling out FEMA for being "woefully absent.”

He accused FEMA of having “every priority wrong” and “Didn’t know what to do or where to do it or how to access these mountains.”

“They were turning people away trying to deliver funds. They're telling helicopters to land; the president's coming in and creating a no-fly zone while we’re doing airborne evacuations,” Kennedy said. “None of it made sense…for FEMA to come and start impeding the efforts of organizations like ours trying to get into deliver goods. It is unconscionable.”

On the contrary, former President Donald Trump has visited the devastated sites, delivering supplies to residents while Biden and Harris focus on “campaigning” in battleground states.

Republicans, such as Sens. Thom Tillis (NC) and Ted Budd (NC), have begged the Biden-Harris Administration to hand rescue efforts to a military leader since the commander-in-chief would rather hide in his basement.

Instead of helping people in need, FEMA created a “rumor response page” to stop the spread of misinformation about their handling of the hurricane.