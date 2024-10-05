Elon Musk Slams FEMA Over Hurricane Helene Response

Billionaire Elon Musk criticized the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for its response to the deadly hurricane ravaging several U.S. states.

In a tweet, Musk accused FEMA of purposely withholding aid from residents in need and “actively blocking” Starlink satellite internet deliveries to damaged areas hit by the storm after receiving a notice from the company’s engineer is “actively blocking shipments and seizing goods and services locally and locking them away to state they are their own.”

“FEMA is not merely failing to adequately help people in trouble, but is actively blocking citizens who try to help!" Musk wrote on X.

SpaceX engineers are trying to deliver Starlink terminals & supplies to devastated areas in North Carolina right now and @FEMA is both failing to help AND won’t let others help. This is unconscionable!!



They just took this video a few hours ago, where you can see the level of… pic.twitter.com/abpOsfNenF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2024

The billionaire called it “scary” how much FEMA has “taken control” and stopped helping people who have lost nearly everything in the storm.

“We are blocked now on the shipments of new Starlinks coming in until we get an escort from the fire dept. But that may not be enough,” Musk continued.

He exposed the agency by posting a text message between himself and the engineer, who claimed that FEMA was attempting to “shut down the airspace to regulate the private choppers” that were delivering the shipments.

Just received this text 20 mins ago.



The level of belligerent government incompetence is staggering!! pic.twitter.com/wWbBR7FfUo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2024

Musk is not the only one exposing FEMA. Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) is blaming the Biden-Harris Administration for the ongoing devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, claiming the president and vice president have not done enough to help people from the damage.

Kemp said he had to call the White House himself and demand additional aid from President Joe Biden’s disaster declarations, which allows counties to receive funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). However, it was revealed that there was not enough money to respond to the storm after the agency pent over $600 million on illegal immigrants.