Another District Judge Rules Trump's Federal Workforce Layoffs, But There's a Catch
All of That for Two Retread Document Dumps on Jeffrey Epstein. What's Going...
White House Correspondents' Association President Totally Imploded Yesterday
Trump Demolished Joe Biden on This Front...and Obliterated a Liberal Media Narrative, Too
BREAKING: FBI Agents Allegedly Interfering With Release of Epstein Files. Pam Bondi Is...
VIP
The New York Times' Bizarre Anti-Musk Crusade, and More WaPo Journalists Quit Over...
VIP
Violence Policy Center Tries to Paint Citizens Carrying Concealed as Threat
Pro-Hamas Agitators Took Over Columbia's Sister School of Barnard
Another Judge Messes With Trump Administration Trying to Trim the Fat, This Time...
VIP
NYT Still Making Everything About Russia, Russia, Russia
CBS News Makes Death of Shiri Bibas and Her Young Children That Much...
Denver Mayor Johnston Distances Himself from Sanctuary Policies Despite Pushing Sanctuary...
Dem Congresswoman: Musk Can't Be Trusted Because He's an Immigrant
VIP
A Republican Rep Was Censured for Defending Women’s Sports. Here’s What Happened Next.
Tipsheet

FBI Director Kash Patel Responds to the Anti-Climactic Jeffrey Epstein Document Dump Today

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 27, 2025 10:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It was not a good day for the Trump Justice Department. No major scandal erupted, but this Jeffrey Epstein document dump, which Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed would contain some sick stuff, was hardly newsworthy. Almost everything was public knowledge, the lion's share coming from documents submitted into evidence during Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial a couple of years ago. Maxwell was Epstein’s right-hand woman who facilitated the child sex trafficking antics, which made the New York financier infamous before his ‘suicide’ in August of 2019. Epstein is a convicted child sex predator, but his ties to the wealthy and powerful allowed him to escape justice for years.

Advertisement

Based on the reactions to the document dump, FBI Director Kash Patel knows he has to work to set the record straight because whatever this was today, it wasn’t it.

The FBI is entering a new era—one that will be defined by integrity, accountability, and the unwavering pursuit of justice. There will be no cover-ups, no missing documents, and no stone left unturned — and anyone from the prior or current Bureau who undermines this will be swiftly pursued. If there are gaps, we will find them. If records have been hidden, we will uncover them. And we will bring everything we find to the DOJ to be fully assessed and transparently disseminated to the American people as it should be. The oath we take is to the Constitution, and under my leadership, that promise will be upheld without compromise. 

Recommended

All of That for Two Retread Document Dumps on Jeffrey Epstein. What's Going on? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

This tweet comes as there are allegations of shady business occurring at the Southern District of New York, where damning Epstein documents might be getting buried intentionally. Liz Wheeler noted that Bondi reportedly already knows something is off since 200 pages contained nothing of substance regarding Mr. Epstein. Yet, she promised documents, so she gave us some, albeit already public information. It sounds like the SDNY needs house cleaning, and Patel and Bondi will do that if necessary. 

Let’s hope this was merely a misfire, which happens, because the document dump today and later this evening from Bondi’s office were as anti-climactic as you can get.  

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

All of That for Two Retread Document Dumps on Jeffrey Epstein. What's Going on? Matt Vespa
BREAKING: FBI Agents Allegedly Interfering With Release of Epstein Files. Pam Bondi Is Taking Action. Jeff Charles
10 Hard Facts About Ukraine and NATO Kurt Schlichter
White House Correspondents' Association President Totally Imploded Yesterday Matt Vespa
Scott Jennings Stuns CNN Panel! Who Is the Dumbest Democrat? Townhall Video
Another District Judge Rules Trump's Federal Workforce Layoffs, But There's a Catch Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
All of That for Two Retread Document Dumps on Jeffrey Epstein. What's Going on? Matt Vespa
Advertisement