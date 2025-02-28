Scott Jennings Again Exposes That Libs Are Too Dumb in the Era of...
Why Gene Hackman's Death Is Now Considered 'Suspicious'
No, a Latest Judge's Ruling on Federal Worker Layoffs Isn't a Win for...
FBI Director Kash Patel Responds to the Anti-Climactic Jeffrey Epstein Document Dump Today
Who Caused the Counter-Revolution?
The Andrew Tate Moral Rot and the Future of the American Right
Depoliticize Trapping to Make Fur Great Again
We Need a Book on the Scandal of Biden's Decline
My Question Is: Is the Rot Already Too Deep?
Let DEI Die
Getting to Denmark
Conservatism, a Recipe for Happiness
Gaza: Follow the Money
Understanding Even If Not Agreeing
Tipsheet

Hakeem Jeffries Was Asked to Provide Evidence of GOP Cuts to Medicaid. His Answer Was a Train Wreck.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 28, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has the same problem many a Democrat has right now: he can deliver the talking points, but when pressed, he collapses into a mumbling mess. It was a marvel to witness. The New York Democrat was doing his part, trying to gin up fear about the budget reconciliation process, which cleared its first big hurdle this week. Speaker Mike Johnson got all but one of the defecting Republicans back on board, which was enough to pass the resolution with a 217-213 vote. We still have some ways to go, but this was a huge win. Yet, Democrats insist that Medicaid will be cut. 

Advertisement

The Daily Caller’s Andi Napier simply asked where the evidence of these deep cuts to the program was. Jeffries spent over a minute saying absolutely nothing. His main line: the GOP is lying. Okay, that’s not evidence. Also, the Democrats have lied about Hunter Biden’s laptop, COVID, Joe Biden’s mental state, and Russian collusion. Your party is the mother lode of falsehoods, Hakeem. Also, you’re a piss-poor leader. What a trainwreck this is:

The Democrats have no message and no plan for how to both counter the Trump agenda and reconnect with voter groups they desperately need to win back to be a viable national party. There’s a lot of yelling and lunacy going on with the Democrats right now. The media is doing their part, shoveling out fake polls showing Americans having ‘buyer’s remorse’ about Trump. Only the most liberal outlets are saying that, with anti-Trump clowns helping. It’s not believable, which is why it’s not resonating except in the minds of the demented.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Again Exposes That Libs Are Too Dumb in the Era of Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Again Exposes That Libs Are Too Dumb in the Era of Trump Matt Vespa
Why Gene Hackman's Death Is Now Considered 'Suspicious' Matt Vespa
FBI Director Kash Patel Responds to the Anti-Climactic Jeffrey Epstein Document Dump Today Matt Vespa
WaPo's Top Political Reporter Details How Dems Are Totally Screwed Right Now Matt Vespa
Who Caused the Counter-Revolution? Victor Davis Hanson
No, a Latest Judge's Ruling on Federal Worker Layoffs Isn't a Win for Libs Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Again Exposes That Libs Are Too Dumb in the Era of Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement