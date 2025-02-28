Hakeem Jeffries Was Asked to Provide Evidence of GOP Cuts to Medicaid. His Answer Was a Train Wreck.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has the same problem many a Democrat has right now: he can deliver the talking points, but when pressed, he collapses into a mumbling mess. It was a marvel to witness. The New York Democrat was doing his part, trying to gin up fear about the budget reconciliation process, which cleared its first big hurdle this week. Speaker Mike Johnson got all but one of the defecting Republicans back on board, which was enough to pass the resolution with a 217-213 vote. We still have some ways to go, but this was a huge win. Yet, Democrats insist that Medicaid will be cut.

The Daily Caller’s Andi Napier simply asked where the evidence of these deep cuts to the program was. Jeffries spent over a minute saying absolutely nothing. His main line: the GOP is lying. Okay, that’s not evidence. Also, the Democrats have lied about Hunter Biden’s laptop, COVID, Joe Biden’s mental state, and Russian collusion. Your party is the mother lode of falsehoods, Hakeem. Also, you’re a piss-poor leader. What a trainwreck this is:

🚨 Hakeem Jeffries CONFRONTED on Medicaid Cut Claims 🚨



Daily Caller News Foundation Reporter @AndiNapier: "Republicans have been adamant that Medicaid will not be gutted by this budget resolution. Where is the proof that Medicaid will be gutted?"



JEFFRIES: "Republicans are… pic.twitter.com/JQtkjFdD8u — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 27, 2025

The Democrats have no message and no plan for how to both counter the Trump agenda and reconnect with voter groups they desperately need to win back to be a viable national party. There’s a lot of yelling and lunacy going on with the Democrats right now. The media is doing their part, shoveling out fake polls showing Americans having ‘buyer’s remorse’ about Trump. Only the most liberal outlets are saying that, with anti-Trump clowns helping. It’s not believable, which is why it’s not resonating except in the minds of the demented.