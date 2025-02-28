Scott Jennings Again Exposes That Libs Are Too Dumb in the Era of Trump

CNN’s Scott Jennings doesn’t even need to warm up to smack down liberals on CNN anymore, and we’re entering a period where the network is scraping at the bottom of the barrel to fill the line-up here. People are either busy or tired of being embarrassed by this man at night. I haven’t seen Touré in years. Then I remember he was engulfed in the Me Too stuff in 2019, where a makeup artist accused him of sexual harassment.

The lefty commentator apologized for his behavior. So, you have this baggage, plus his infamous 2012 incident where he dropped the N-word. He also had to apologize for that (via Politico):

MSNBC co-host Touré apologized today for his use of "the N-word" … […] On the program… Touré, an African-American, charged Mitt Romney with "trying to use racial coding and access some really deep stereotypes about the angry black man." “I know it’s a heavy thing, I don’t say it lightly, but this is 'n***erization,'" he said.

So, all of this meant only one thing today—he never stood a chance out-debating Jennings. Touré and the rest of the libs on the panel tried to make the point that President Trump was shredding the Constitution, nothing new, and that authoritarianism was upon us. Like every liberal still butt-hurt over Trump’s win, Touré hopes the nation collapses into a dictatorship so that he can have an ‘I told you so’ moment with Jennings. The best part is when the left-winger alleges that someone will be appointed head of the military or something and they will contravene the Constitution.

CNN's Scott Jennings gives constitutional lesson to fellow panelist on Trump controlling the military during heated segment pic.twitter.com/XXoCRLPqFd — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) February 28, 2025

I spend most of my time repeating back to liberals their own words and ideas, only to have them - seconds later - deny ever saying them. It’s truly astonishing. This convo on @cnn 👀 pic.twitter.com/xVNSPOFbBN — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) February 27, 2025

Jennings reminded the panel that the president oversees the military as commander-in-chief.

Talk about a deer in the headlights moment. How does he do it with such ease and lethality?

"I spend most of my time repeating back to liberals their own words and ideas, only to have them - seconds later - deny ever saying them. It’s truly astonishing," he posted on Twitter.

The rest of the week has been nutty as usual:

Interesting moment of election denialism on @cnn tonight. “I’ll never be over it, Scott.” https://t.co/xEkj5EjjzE — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) February 25, 2025



