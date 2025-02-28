More Trans Terror? Texas Police Thwart 'Mass Casualty' Plot

An apparent "transgender"-identifying homeless man allegedly plotted to carry out a "mass casualty" attack on police in Texas, targeting white officers specifically, similar to the 2016 shooting that a black extremist perpetrated against Dallas police.

Advertisement

According to a Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) press release, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)'s local field office was tipped off about 21-year-old Seth Gregori a.k.a. "Andrea" Lozano making terroristic threats against CCPD personnel, white officers in particular.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Authorities have heard that Gregori identifies as "transgender," Townhall can confirm. "Transgender is what we're hearing," Townhall was told.

A local law enforcement source told The Daily Caller that Gregori is "transitioning" between genders. Based on information that the CCPD received from the FBI, "it's our understanding that [Gregori is] transitioning," a CCPD officer said.

At a Tuesday press conference, CCPD assistant chief Todd Green told reporters:

"The name we have on the arrest warrant is Andrea Lozano Gregori, but he also goes by Seth, that was his, I guess, given name, birth name. I can't tell you for sure whether he has transitioned, but he is in the process—he identifies as a woman. How's that? At this point in his life, he apparently identifies as a woman but is biologically male."

KIII-TV, an ABC affiliate in Corpus Christi, added an editorial note to their reporting on the thwarted anti-white terror plot:

"There is confusion over the gender of Seth Andrea Gregori [...] The name Andrea is commonly a female name in the United States, but it can be a typically male name in Italy, and Gregori is often an Italian surname. 3NEWS initially chose to use he/him pronouns as we went with what the FBI and CCPD were using. Moving forward, we will use they/them pronouns until we get better guidance."

According to documents obtained by Townhall, the CCPD's arrest report lists Gregori as female while the Nueces County Sheriff's Office booking sheet has him marked as a Hispanic male.

Advertisement

Gregori was arrested Monday on an active warrant—issued February 10—for making a terrorist threat toward a public servant.

According to an affidavit in support of Gregori's arrest, which refers to him as "Andrea/Seth," a CCPD detective embedded on a federal Joint Terrorism Task Force initiated an investigation on February 6 when a source called the Corpus Christi FBI office to report that the suspect had texted him about being in possession of an "AR-15 platform pistol" and wanting to kill CCPD officers.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Gregori arrest affidavit by mia.cathell

The source said that Gregori's cell phone contained six months of messages showing a lengthy history of him expressing a desire to recreate a "Dallas-style" ambush on police, in reference to the 2016 mass shooting.

On July 7, 2016, Micah Xavier Johnson, a black nationalist, ambushed and shot several Dallas Police Department (DPD) officers, killing five and injuring nine, marking the deadliest incident for U.S. law enforcement since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Johnson, who ranted about racism online and followed the Facebook pages of black separatist groups, such as the New Black Panther Party, the Nation of Islam, and the Black Riders Liberation Party, shouted "Black supremacy! Black liberation!" during his shooting rampage.

Of the "thousands" of texts exchanged with Gregori, the tipster flagged "the worst" and most recent. The source sent CCPD screenshots of their texts, one in which Gregori said he planned on doing the "same thing Micah did," fantasizing as far back as before 2021, and that he thought about it "as much as I could like Micah planned for years," according to the arrest affidavit. Gregori then allegedly sent a picture of an AR receiver.

Advertisement

Spanning 71 pages of evidence, the correspondence showed "clear planning, intent, and steps taken to ambush and kill police officers in Corpus Christi, Texas," the probable cause statements said. The trove of texts included 19 images of the Dallas crime scene and of Johnson. Gregori had also allegedly sent a series of photographs he had taken while "surreptitiously" stalking local police officers, along with messages narrating him reenacting the 2016 shooting, unbeknownst to the officers in the images.

That day, Gregori was found at Mother Teresa's homeless shelter possessing a backpack carrying a fully loaded AR-15 pistol, purchased three days prior, and a box of ammunition, per police. Gregori allegedly bragged about being friendly with CCPD officers who work security at the homeless facility and "fooling" them to gain their trust so they didn't see him as a threat.

Upon being located, he allegedly fled on foot. In police custody, Gregori reportedly revealed he had plotted to commit the shooting spree downtown; however, Gregori said he would have spared innocent bystanders because he's "a sharpshooter" and only intended to take out CCPD cops. Gregori allegedly admitted he had wished to target "white" officers only, leaving the "black and Mexican cops alone."

This week, police picked Gregori up Monday on the arrest warrant executed at 600 Elizabeth Street, the address of CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital.

Gregori was booked into Nueces County Jail on state-level charges of resisting arrest, search, or transport; evading arrest or detention; and making terrorist threats with the intent to impair public services, place the public in fear of serious bodily harm, and influence government activities (a third-degree felony).

Advertisement

He is currently being held on $70,000 bond. An affidavit of indigency was filed Wednesday.

Federal charges may be filed down the line, CCPD said.

"We believe this was an attack that was probably going to happen, and fortunately, we were able to stop it before it did," the assistant CCPD chief said at Tuesday's press conference. "This one had the earmarks of something really tragic all over it."

On social media, FBI Houston applauded FBI Corpus Christi and their local police partners for thwarting "another mass casualty attack."

#BREAKING FBI Corpus Christi and local partners have thwarted another mass casualty attack!#FBI Corpus and @CorpusChristiPD arrested Seth aka Andrea Gregori today on state charges filed by @NuecesCoDA after he planned an attack on police similar to the 2016 Dallas ambush. #CCTX pic.twitter.com/0JtCCJFRIu — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) February 24, 2025

Gregori has a criminal record involving multiple misdemeanors, according to court records reviewed by Townhall.

In December 2024, Gregori was arrested for criminal trespass, but the case was disposed of.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

In May 2023, Gregori was charged with fleeing a police officer. At the time, he had long hair and appeared more feminine, according to a mugshot posted by a third-party public records website. Gregori is scheduled to be arraigned on March 7 in that case.

In family court, a woman tried to obtain a protective order against Gregori, though that 2023 case was dismissed.

Advertisement

The court docket for a 2022 traffic case called Gregori by "she" and "her" pronouns.

In 2018, a then-teenage Gregori and his older brother, Jonathan, were reported as runaways. Both were eventually located.