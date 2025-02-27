There's Something 'Suspicious' About Gene Hackman's Death

Actor Gene Hackman, 95, was found dead inside his home today along with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 63, and their dog. The initial report was that the couple perished through carbon monoxide poisoning, but that was quickly updated as something seems off about how the bodies were discovered. Reportedly, Hackman and his wife had been dead for quite some time, their bodies mummified, with pills all over the place, and the front door was open. The couple hadn’t been seen or heard from in about two weeks (via NY Post):

Advertisement

NEW: Actor Gene Hackman’s German shepherd was found deceased in a bathroom closet about 15 feet from his wife’s “mummified” body, according to new reports.



The 9/11 audio has also been released.



According to the New York Times, pills were found scattered around near the body… pic.twitter.com/PUpMFA5gRM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 27, 2025

How the hell did police initially deem it “not suspicious” that Gene Hackman was found dead at home with his wife and dog also dead — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 28, 2025

Authorities said the deaths were “suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation” after finding the door to the couple’s home was “unsecured and opened” and an open orange prescription pill bottle and pills scattered around the room where Hackman’s wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, and one of their German shepherd dogs were discovered. Deputies noted that it appeared Arakawa had “obvious signs of death, body decomposition, bloating in her face and mummification in both hands and feet” when she was found on the floor of a bathroom near the home’s entry, according to the report. The door into the couple’s $3.3 million Santa Fe, New Mexico, home, which sits on six acres and is over 8,000 square feet, was left ajar — but there was no sign of forced entry or theft, according to the report. Authorities also noted in the report that a black space heater was found near Arakawa’s head. A responding officer said “he suspected the heater could have fallen in the event the female abruptly fell to the ground,” the affidavit said. The couple’s deceased dog was located about 10 to 15 feet away from Arakawa inside the bathroom’s closet, deputies wrote in the report. Meanwhile, Hackman’s body was located in what deputies believe was the mudroom near a pair of sunglasses. Officers wrote in the report that it appeared he had “suddenly fallen.”

We’ll know more after the autopsy.

It’s such a blow. Hackman was a Hollywood icon with a storied career. From playing a hard-nosed NYPD detective Popeye Doyle running down French drug smugglers in The French Connectionm for which he won an Oscar, to a former spook helping a DC-area attorney, played by Will Smith, escape rogue agents at the National Security Agency in Enemy of the State, Hackman was able to play them all. He earned his first Oscar nomination for a supporting role in 1967’s Bonnie and Clyde. He helped survivors of the Poseidon reach safety after the luxury liner capsized upon being slammed by a tidal wave, showed off his comedic chops in Young Frankenstein, had a nasty vendetta against the Man of Steel, and led a rural Indiana high school basketball team to a state championship.

Hackman later worked for a law Firm with only one client: the mafia. He soon got into a tussle with his executive officer, played by Denzel Washington, in Crimson Tide, which involved deploying nuclear missiles. Got into drag at The Birdcage, got involved in a nasty sex scandal and murder plot in Absolute Power, and did I forget to mention his role in Unforgiven, also starring and directed by Clint Eastwood? He also did voice-over work in 1998’s Antz, playing the militaristic Gen. Mandible.

Advertisement

GENE HACKMAN was behind the wheel for much of The French Connection's legendary car chase, hitting speeds up to 90mph. The moment he crashes into another car was real - a civilian drove in unexpectedly and Hackman ploughed into him.pic.twitter.com/0JWgNWOLwl — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) February 27, 2025

RIP GENE HACKMAN, one of the great actors. Here he getting one over on Superman as Lex Luthor.pic.twitter.com/eow04bw5fs — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) February 27, 2025

Gene Hackman has passed away at 95

Gene going toe to toe with Denzel Washington in Crimson Tide (1995) is one of the most powerful scenes ever filmed. He was an absolute titan of cinema. We've lost an icon today.

RIP Gene Hackman pic.twitter.com/tmgMRl7YlL — The Sting (@TheStingisBack) February 27, 2025

Get Shorty, Wyatt Earp, Mississippi Burning, The Conversation, A Bridge Too Far—his resume is one of the greats.

Hackman’s last major film was 2004’s Welcome to Mooseport, where the late actor admitted that project was likely his final role in movies.

I know he was 95, but what a blow.

How someone speaks about the recently deceased—especially those they disagreed with—can say a lot about them.



Gene Hackman was pure class. Here he is on President Reagan:



"I'm a Democrat, but I also loved the idea of that man... A beautiful American."pic.twitter.com/Y14O8oEmUQ — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) February 27, 2025

Advertisement