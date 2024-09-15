The Liberal Media Reaction to This Second Assassination Attempt Is What You'd Expect
BREAKING: We Have a Major Update on the Shooting at Trump International Golf...
Wow. CNN Actually Fact-Checked Kamala's Attacks on Trump and JD Vance
FBI Grilled On Why Secret Service Wasn't Surrounding Trump at Time of 2nd...
Here’s What Top Dem Posted About 'Extreme MAGA Republicans' After Shots Fired Near...
UPDATE: Second Trump Shooter Has Been Identified
Here Come the 'Not to Expect Results on Election Night' Headlines
Trump Announces He Is 'Safe and Well' After After 2nd Assassination Attempt On...
CNN Accuses Those Saying that Springfield Is Being Overrun, 'Dehumanizes' Immigrants
Kamala’s Got Another New Accent
Military Members Fact-Checked Kamala Harris In Brutal Takedown
Democrat Running for Top House Seat in NY Claims 'We Never' Had Open...
Trump's Latest Tax Cut Proves to Be Popular Among Voters
The Terrorists are Watching
Tipsheet

RFK Jr. Has a Warning for Biden If He Gives Into Ukraine's Demands

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 15, 2024 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. issued a warning for the Biden Administration as Ukraine pressured the U.S. to lift its ban on long-range missiles being used in Kyiv. 

Advertisement

Kennedy called on President Joe Biden to simmer down the conflict between Ukraine and Russia— not escalate it. The former 2024 candidate has echoed similar remarks from former President Donald Trump, who has called for the U.S. to stop funding the ongoing war. 

“Secretary Blinken, President Biden — STOP IT! Stop this reckless escalation. I say this not as a political partisan, but simply as a citizen of the world," Kennedy wrote in an X post. 

His comments come after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would “take appropriate decisions based on the threats."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been behind a months-long push to allow Ukraine to use U.S.-provided long-range missiles to attack the interior of Russia. 

Naturally, Putin objected to the idea, saying that if the ban is lifted, it would mean that NATO, the U.S., and European countries are at war with Russia.

Recommended

BREAKING: We Have a Major Update on the Shooting at Trump International Golf Club Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Putin said that if the Biden Administration lifts the restrictions, it will “mean that NATO countries, the U.S. and European countries are at war with Russia."

He warned that if this were to happen, Russia would be forced to “make appropriate decisions based on the threats that will be created for us.”

George Beebe, a former director of CIA's Russia analysis, told Newsweek that providing Ukraine with the use of long-range missiles would do more harm than good. 

“There is little reason to believe that the provision of these air-launched cruise missiles will significantly increase Ukraine's chances of winning the war," he said. “This has become a war of attrition, and the Russians have enormous advantages over Ukraine in population and military manufacturing."

Tags: UKRAINE CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: We Have a Major Update on the Shooting at Trump International Golf Club Matt Vespa
The Liberal Media Reaction to This Second Assassination Attempt Is What You'd Expect Matt Vespa
Trump Announces He Is 'Safe and Well' After After 2nd Assassination Attempt On His Life In Two Months Sarah Arnold
We Have An Update On the Second Trump Shooter Sarah Arnold
Kamala Harris Is Much Worse Than Anyone Ever Thought Derek Hunter
Want to Guess What a Local Philly Outlet Did With Kamala's Trainwreck Interview? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: We Have a Major Update on the Shooting at Trump International Golf Club Matt Vespa
Advertisement