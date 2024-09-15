RFK Jr. Has a Warning for Biden If He Gives Into Ukraine's Demands

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. issued a warning for the Biden Administration as Ukraine pressured the U.S. to lift its ban on long-range missiles being used in Kyiv.

Advertisement

Kennedy called on President Joe Biden to simmer down the conflict between Ukraine and Russia— not escalate it. The former 2024 candidate has echoed similar remarks from former President Donald Trump, who has called for the U.S. to stop funding the ongoing war.

“Secretary Blinken, President Biden — STOP IT! Stop this reckless escalation. I say this not as a political partisan, but simply as a citizen of the world," Kennedy wrote in an X post.

Secretary Blinken, President Biden — STOP IT! Stop this reckless escalation. I say this not as a political partisan, but simply as a citizen of the world. https://t.co/cEdcFcqkz6 — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) September 14, 2024

His comments come after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would “take appropriate decisions based on the threats."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been behind a months-long push to allow Ukraine to use U.S.-provided long-range missiles to attack the interior of Russia.

Naturally, Putin objected to the idea, saying that if the ban is lifted, it would mean that NATO, the U.S., and European countries are at war with Russia.

Putin said that if the Biden Administration lifts the restrictions, it will “mean that NATO countries, the U.S. and European countries are at war with Russia."

He warned that if this were to happen, Russia would be forced to “make appropriate decisions based on the threats that will be created for us.”

George Beebe, a former director of CIA's Russia analysis, told Newsweek that providing Ukraine with the use of long-range missiles would do more harm than good.

“There is little reason to believe that the provision of these air-launched cruise missiles will significantly increase Ukraine's chances of winning the war," he said. “This has become a war of attrition, and the Russians have enormous advantages over Ukraine in population and military manufacturing."