Here's California's Latest Incentive for Illegal Immigrants

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, illegal immigrants reap all the benefits, if not more, of a legal U.S. citizen. The same goes for California, where illegal aliens can vote and access free housing, health insurance, in-state tuition and financial aid, and food and nutrition assistance.

Advertisement

Now, they may soon be offered discounted cellphone service.

A first-in-the-nation proposal brought before the California Public Utilities Commission will vote on Sept. 26 on whether to allow cell phone bill subsidies for all undocumented aliens and those without social security numbers.

“The California Universal LifeLine Telephone Service Program (California LifeLine) should extend eligibility to Californians without a Social Security Number (SSN). This decision establishes a process for Californians without an SSN to enroll in California LifeLine,” the proposal reads.

Agency commissioner Alice Reynolds believes that if an illegal immigrant in the state is struggling to make ends meet, “they should benefit from this program, just like every other Californian.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) has previously touted California as being a “model” for a “safe and humane border.”

This comes as immigration is a hot-button issue ahead of the presidential election— and one of voter’s top concerns. Since officially securing the Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris has flip-flopped her immigration stance. Her past positions include decriminalizing illegal crossings, promising to close Immigration Customs and Protection (ICE) detention centers, and saying that ICE should be abolished or “started from scratch.” However, in a statement confirmed to Fox News, the vice president has reversed course and now believes that “unauthorized border crossings are illegal.”

Last October, the Migrant Welcome Center processed more than 81,000 illegal immigrants, and more than 100,000 undocumented aliens have illegally crossed the San Diego border.

There are approximately 4.7 million illegal immigrants living in California as of this month. However, this number does not include those who illegally crossed the southern border undetected.

Recently, Newsom shut down legislation that would have used state taxpayer money to assist illegal immigrants in buying homes in California.