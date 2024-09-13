John Legend Defends Haitian Immigrants and Their 'Dietary Preferences' In Springfield, Ohio

Singer John Legend was met with criticism after he lectured Springfield, Ohio, residents about how they need to accept the nearly 20,000 Haitian immigrants who have invaded the small town and their "dietary preferences."

Legend, a devoted Democrat, took to social media from his multi-millionaire California mansion to rebuke those who are up in arms about recent reports regarding the influx of Haitian immigrants who are reportedly eating pets.

“Nobody’s eating cats. Nobody’s eating dogs… discussed by our presidential candidates,” Legend insisted. He referred to himself using his real name and even put “— Springfield, Ohio” in his Instagram bio.

During Tuesday night’s presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, the millions of illegal aliens who have entered the U.S. under the Biden-Harris Administration were among the top issues mentioned.

“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs. The people that came in, they’re eating the cats. They’re eating — they’re eating the pets of the people that live there,” Trump said.

Legend, a staunch supporter of Harris, urged the town’s residents to “love one another” and have the “kind of grace” with “our Haitian brothers and sisters” that “we have for our ancestors.” He also stressed that people should not “spread hateful, xenophobic, racist lies" about the immigrants despite several reports counteracting his claims.

“So you might imagine there are some challenges with, you know, integrating a new population,” he continued. “New language, new culture, new dietary preferences. All kinds of reasons why they might be growing pains.”

He claimed the Haitian immigrants came to the U.S. “legally” to chase “the American dream,” adding that they helped fill jobs in his hometown.

“They usually do very well here,” Legend claimed. “They are hard-working. They are ambitious. They commit less crime than native-born Americans, and they will assimilate and integrate in time, but it takes time.”

What the hell did @johnlegend just say about the Haitians in Springfield?



“We had about 15,000 or so immigrants move to myvtown of 60,000. Now you might say ‘wow that’s a lot of people for a town that only had 60,000 before. That’s a 25% increase. That is correct.



However, social media users weren’t buying his claims.

“He's just like you. Except he doesn't live in Springfield. He lives in a multimillion-dollar mansion in Beverly Hills,” one person wrote.

“I just love when rich celebrities try to tell us how we should feel about certain situations,” another wrote.

Another person posted a video of Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, giving a tour of their Beverly Hills home. Someone commented saying, 15,000 illegal immigrants should be dropped off “into your neighborhood you live in now, and you could experience the hardship yourself.”