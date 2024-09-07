Trump Continues to Increase His Lead Over Harris in Latest Electoral College Projection
Tipsheet

Trump Announces a Role for Dr. Ben Carson In His Administration

Sarah Arnold
September 07, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

Former President Donald Trump named former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson as his National Faith Chairman to protect the religious freedom in the United States. 

On Friday, Carson said it was an “honor” to serve in a potential second Trump Administration and fight against the left’s war on religion and Christianity. 

Carson praised Trump for being a “staunch supporter of the faith community” as the former president offered similar sentiments, calling him the “man of unwavering faith.” 

 Kamala Harris and the radical left have waged war on America’s faith community since the day they took office. Her selection of Governor Tim Walz as her Vice-Presidential nominee solidifies their commitment to intensifying those efforts. Ben Carson, a man of unwavering faith, is the perfect person to work with leaders of the faith community on behalf of the campaign to promote the protection of religious freedom and prosperity in our country. Nobody was a bigger champion for the faith community than me, and I look forward to working with Ben Carson to fight back against Kamala Harris’ war on faith and making America great again in November. Via a statement from Trump. 

Trump Spills What He'll Never Do Again If Elected Again Matt Vespa
Carson called for the U.S. to continue acknowledging that the country is One Nation Under God,  strongly believing Trump is the “only one candidate in this race that has defended religious liberty and supported Americans of faith.” 

Carson endorsed Trump for president in 2016, saying he was the “right leader for a time such as this.” Shortly after joining the 45th president’s administration, Carson was appointed by Trump to lead a prayer during the beginning of a cabinet meeting. 

