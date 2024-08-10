Here’s Who the Trump Team Blames for Hacking Their Campaign
Tipsheet

New Poll Spells More Bad News for Kamala Harris

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 10, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/John Bazemore

With just three months until the November presidential election, polls suggest former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will go neck and neck in a tight race. However, Trump still has a significant lead over Harris as her “honeymoon phase” comes to an end. 

According to Polling Plus, Trump is picking up steam in crucial battleground states. 

In Wisconsin, Trump edges out Harris 49 to 48 percent. 

In Pennsylvania, Trump’s 46 percent triumphs Harris’ 44 percent. 

In Arizona, Trump is leading Harris 48 to 47 percent. 

In Nevada, Trump outperformed Harris by three percentage points (48 to 45 percent), and in North Carolina, the 45th president took the largest lead, with 49 percent of the vote compared to Harris’ 45 percent. 

Michigan is the only battleground state, and the poll found Harris to be doing slightly better (49 to 47 percent). 

These states could be pivotal in determining the outcome of the 2024 election. 

In addition, a Trafalgar poll found that Trump is ahead in the electoral college vote across the battleground states. 

Trump invigorated voters during his Friday night rally and brutally humiliated Harris for three minutes straight.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

