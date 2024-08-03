We Know Why the Secret Service Never Knew Anything About Trump's Would-Be Assassin...
Tipsheet

There's An Update On Hunter Biden's Criminal Tax Evasion Case

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 03, 2024 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

As we all try to keep up with the presidential race, I’m here to remind you about Hunter Biden’s tax trial, which will begin next month.

Special Counsel David Weiss requested approval for an immunity arrangement for Hunter Biden’s sister-in-law, Hallie, and her sister, Elizabeth Secundy. They are expected to testify against the president’s son during his criminal trial on nine tax charges.

According to court documents filed this week, Weiss reportedly told Judge Mark Scarsi that the Department of Justice’s tax Division approved his immunity request, stating that the women would exercise their Fifth Amendment rights. 

Hunter Biden’s tax fraud case alleges that he avoided having to pay $1.4 million in taxes from 2017 to 2020 and filed false returns despite buying frivolous items, including strippers, drugs, and booking rooms at swanky hotels. 

This comes as Weiss claimed Hunter Biden’s legal team “invented” reasons why the special counsel’s appointment to the case was illegal. 

Weiss argued that the president’s son’s legal team's efforts to dismiss his felony charges are his “fourth attempt at halting the prosecution of this case based on invented deficiencies in the appointment and funding of Special Counsel Weiss.” 

In response, Scarsi threatened to sanction Hunter Biden’s legal counsel for allegedly lying.

Hunter Biden’s legal team pushed back, arguing that they accidentally used the word “charges” and instead meant to use the word “indictments.” 

However, the filing argued that it is “patently incorrect.”

“Changing one word does not resolve the issues, as these statements continue to be misleading by suggesting that United States Attorney Weiss failed to take action against the defendant until after he became special counsel,” the filing states.

Scarsi scheduled a hearing for Aug. 21 to review what evidence and testimony will be allowed to be used during the trial, which is set to begin on Sept. 9 in California. 

