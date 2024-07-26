Trump Announces Plans to Return to the Site of His Would-Be Assassination

Nothing will stop former President Donald Trump from reaching the American people— not even a bullet.

Despite almost being assassinated, Trump announced his plans to return to the site where 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Cooks fired several shots at the former president just moments into his rally.

During a July 13 campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump survived by a miracle after turning his head just in time before a bullet came flying his way. He walked off the stage with just a graze to the ear in what could have been a fatal shot.

I WILL BE GOING BACK TO BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA, FOR A BIG AND BEAUTIFUL RALLY, HONORING THE SOUL OF OUR BELOVED FIREFIGHTING HERO, COREY, AND THOSE BRAVE PATRIOTS INJURED TWO WEEKS AGO. WHAT A DAY IT WILL BE — FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT! STAY TUNED FOR DETAILS.@realDonaldTrump Donald… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 26, 2024

The 2024 GOP nominee was referring to Corey Comperatore, a firefighter, a father, and a husband in the crowd who the gunman killed.

This comes after the Secret Service urged against Trump holding outdoor rallies, citing security concerns.

The shooting prompted Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to resign after admitting to lawmakers on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee that there were significant security failures before, during, and after the rally.

Since the would-be assassination, Trump has held several rallies, including one in Michigan and one in North Carolina. He will also be in Minnesota this weekend and in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, next week.

Despite Harris's improvement over President Joe Biden’s performance, she is still losing votes among Americans. However, Trump leads the presumptive Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris, in several polls.

A recent Wall Street Journal survey found Trump ahead of Harris by two points (49 to 47 percent).

Harris’ favorability rating is 46 percent, while Trump’s is 47 percent. For comparison, Biden’s favorability rating was 39 percent.