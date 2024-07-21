Trump Responds to Biden Bailing on His Campaign
Tipsheet

Here's How Kamala Harris Polls Against Trump — and It's Not Good for Dems

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 21, 2024 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Now that the cat is out of the bag that President Joe Biden is not seeking reelection, who will take his place in the 2024 race? Well, most likely Vice President Kamala Harris. 

This could be a good thing for Republicans because several polls show that Harris's favorability rating is lower than Biden’s. 

A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll found that former President Donald Trump fares better than Harris in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup. 

Harris, who Biden just endorsed to assume the Democratic nomination, has only a 35 percent favorability rating. 

In comparison, Trump’s favorability rating is 40 percent—the highest rating in the poll's history. Following the assassination attempt on Trump, his approval rating skyrocketed from the mid-30s, where it typically sits. 

The Democrats may have dug themselves into a deep hole after pushing Biden out because no matter how you look at it, polls never show her in the advantage. 

A YouGov poll survey released last week found that only 39 percent of respondents would vote for her in November, while 44 percent said they would choose Trump. 

However, the poll suggests that Harris has a better chance of defeating Trump than Biden, but not by that much. 

Only 15 percent of respondents said Harris would be more likely to beat Trump, with a significant 39 percent saying less likely than Biden. 

According to a CBS News/YouGov poll, Trump led Harris by three points (51-48 percent)—a slightly better advantage for the Democratic Party. If Biden were still in the running, Trump would lead Biden by five points (52-47 percent). 

In addition, an Economist/YouGov poll also revealed that Trump would edge out Biden 41 to 43 percent, with Harris performing much worse (39 to 44 percent.) 

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted earlier this month found that Trump would defeat Harris by one point. Although Harris outperformed Biden in a CNN/SSRS poll, she would still lose to Trump by two points. 

