GOP Reacts to Failed Assassination Attempt on Trump

Shots were opened at Former President Donald Trump’s rally on Saturday in Pennsylvania.
Gun shot were heard as Secret Service stepped in and covered Trump.
Pray for President Trump! pic.twitter.com/3XmBXFtRAd— House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) July 13, 2024
Pray for Trump. 🙏🏾 🇺🇸— Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) July 13, 2024
Praying for President Trump.— Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 13, 2024
— Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) July 13, 2024
This is horrific & wrong & evil.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 13, 2024
Thank God he appears not to be seriously injured.
Heidi & I are lifting President Trump up in prayer right now. #PrayingForTrump https://t.co/XnmEUTt7YI
Everyone join me in praying for our President Trump and everyone at that rally. I hope everyone is ok.— J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) July 13, 2024
He'll never stop fighting to Save America 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qT4Vd0sVTm— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 13, 2024
President Trump won’t be stopped.— Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) July 13, 2024
America can’t be broken.
Pray for our country. pic.twitter.com/PBHvM1yICk
God protected President Trump pic.twitter.com/96UKVdjF3A— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 13, 2024
Recommended
Pray for President Trump.— Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) July 13, 2024
Pray for the Trump family.
Pray for our nation.
Together we will prevail. pic.twitter.com/nd6HgsDtXs
People at the rally are shot.— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 13, 2024
Possibly one fatality.
Pray for everyone involved!!!
Pray for President Trump!!!
May God have mercy on our enemies because we will NOT. pic.twitter.com/7W0luBwD1X
Trump had just began speaking when as many as five shots were heard. As Secret Service led Trump away, blood could be seen on the side of his face.
“An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available,” the Secret Service said in a statement.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member