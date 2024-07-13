GOP Reacts to Failed Assassination Attempt on Trump

Shots were opened at Former President Donald Trump’s rally on Saturday in Pennsylvania.

Gun shot were heard as Secret Service stepped in and covered Trump.

Pray for President Trump! pic.twitter.com/3XmBXFtRAd — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) July 13, 2024

Pray for Trump. 🙏🏾 🇺🇸 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) July 13, 2024

Praying for President Trump. — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 13, 2024

— Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) July 13, 2024

This is horrific & wrong & evil.



Thank God he appears not to be seriously injured.



Heidi & I are lifting President Trump up in prayer right now. #PrayingForTrump https://t.co/XnmEUTt7YI — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 13, 2024

Everyone join me in praying for our President Trump and everyone at that rally. I hope everyone is ok. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) July 13, 2024

He'll never stop fighting to Save America 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qT4Vd0sVTm — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 13, 2024

President Trump won’t be stopped.

America can’t be broken.

Pray for our country. pic.twitter.com/PBHvM1yICk — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) July 13, 2024

God protected President Trump pic.twitter.com/96UKVdjF3A — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 13, 2024

Pray for President Trump.



Pray for the Trump family.



Pray for our nation.



Together we will prevail. pic.twitter.com/nd6HgsDtXs — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) July 13, 2024

People at the rally are shot.



Possibly one fatality.



Pray for everyone involved!!!



Pray for President Trump!!!



May God have mercy on our enemies because we will NOT. pic.twitter.com/7W0luBwD1X — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 13, 2024





Trump had just began speaking when as many as five shots were heard. As Secret Service led Trump away, blood could be seen on the side of his face.

“An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available,” the Secret Service said in a statement.