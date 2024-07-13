Here Is Biden's Response to Trump Being Shot
BREAKING: Trump Shot During Rally
Video Reportedly Shows Dead Shooter on Rooftop Following Assassination Attempt
You've Gotta Be Kidding Me: These Headlines About Trump's Assassination Attempt Are Ridicu...
Shooter Dead, Rally Attendee Killed, Trump 'Lucky to Be Alive' After 'Attempted Assassinat...
Elon Musk Gives His Endorsement Following Trump Assassination Attempt
Biden Days Before Trump Was Shot: 'It's Time to Put Trump in a...
'Cowardly': Former Presidents React to Trump Assassination Attempt
Biden Finally Reacts to Trump Being Shot
Potential Biden Replacement Gavin Newsom Reacts to Trump Getting Shot at Rally
RFK Jr. Reacts to Trump Getting Shot at Rally
Here’s How the Republican Presidential Hopefuls Reacted to Trump Getting Shot at Rally
The Secret Service Has an Update After Donald Trump Was Shot
Jen Psaki Pulls the Curtain Back on Biden's 'Strategy'
Tipsheet

GOP Reacts to Failed Assassination Attempt on Trump

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 13, 2024 6:34 PM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Shots were opened at Former President Donald Trump’s rally on Saturday in Pennsylvania. 

Gun shot were heard as Secret Service stepped in and covered Trump. 

Advertisement

— Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) July 13, 2024

Recommended

LIVE COVERAGE: Trump Shot in Assassination Attempt at PA Rally
Advertisement


Trump had just began speaking when as many as five shots were heard. As Secret Service led Trump away, blood could be seen on the side of his face.

“An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available,” the Secret Service said in a statement. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE COVERAGE: Trump Shot in Assassination Attempt at PA Rally
You've Gotta Be Kidding Me: These Headlines About Trump's Assassination Attempt Are Ridiculous Matt Vespa
BREAKING: Trump Shot During Rally Katie Pavlich
Shooter Dead, Rally Attendee Killed, Trump 'Lucky to Be Alive' After 'Attempted Assassination' Spencer Brown
Video Reportedly Shows Dead Shooter on Rooftop Following Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa
The Secret Service Has an Update After Donald Trump Was Shot Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIVE COVERAGE: Trump Shot in Assassination Attempt at PA Rally
Advertisement