Did You Hear What Trump Told Putin?

During a lengthy conversation on X Monday night with Elon Musk, former President Donald Trump spoke about a number of critical issues facing the country and the world.

One of the topics discussed was Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion into Ukraine. Trump explained how Ukraine was the "apple of his eye," referring to Putin, but always warned him against an invasion. In fact, Trump said he told the leader of the Kremlin there would be consequences for doing so -- consequences Putin didn't want to know about.

PRESIDENT TRUMP:



I told Putin, "Don't do it!" — and I told him what I'd do if he did.



He said, "No way."



I said, "WAY."



Just one year after President Joe Biden assumed office, Putin invaded Ukraine. Despite U.S. efforts to bolster the Ukrainians since 2022, there has been little progress on the front line.

It remains unclear what the position of Vice President Kamala Harris, who is now the 2024 Democratic nominee for president, is on the issue. Harris claims a number of policy positions on a variety of issues will be released next week during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Currently, her campaign website remains void of those details.