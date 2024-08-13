Did You Hear What Trump Told Putin?
Washington Post Reporter Asked the White House an Unhinged Question About Trump and Musk

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 13, 2024 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

During a White House briefing with reporters Monday afternoon, Washington Post "journalist" Cleve Wootson Jr. demanded to know what the Biden administration was doing to censor a conversation between former President Donald Trump and free speech advocate Elon Musk. Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre was happy to explain how the administration was working to combat "misinformation," a form of policing political speech the White House disagrees with.  

The slogan of the Washington Post remains "Democracy Dies in Darkness."

Meanwhile, the conversation between Musk and Trump took place Monday night in unfiltered fashion for two hours. As of Tuesday morning, the conversation has been seen or heard in some form by billions. 

