Washington Post Reporter Asked the White House an Unhinged Question About Trump and Musk

During a White House briefing with reporters Monday afternoon, Washington Post "journalist" Cleve Wootson Jr. demanded to know what the Biden administration was doing to censor a conversation between former President Donald Trump and free speech advocate Elon Musk. Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre was happy to explain how the administration was working to combat "misinformation," a form of policing political speech the White House disagrees with.

WATCH: Washington Post 'journalist' asks the White House if they can stop Trump's interview with Elon Musk on 𝕏



"I think that misinformation on Twitter is not just a campaign issue...it's an America issue...What role does the White House or the President have? Any sort of… pic.twitter.com/trGO1LnYXr — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 12, 2024

The slogan of the Washington Post remains "Democracy Dies in Darkness."

I imagine this same “journalist” would not react well to other reporters asking what role the White House or President have in “stopping” the Washington Post from having a conversation with a former president running for office. WH press calling for censorship is astonishing. https://t.co/8WumpFRPRN — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 13, 2024

Meanwhile, the conversation between Musk and Trump took place Monday night in unfiltered fashion for two hours. As of Tuesday morning, the conversation has been seen or heard in some form by billions.