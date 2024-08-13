Did You Hear What Trump Told Putin?
Trump Campaign Office in VA Burglarized. Here Are Photos of the Suspect.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 13, 2024 11:01 AM
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Authorities are looking for the suspect connected to a burglary of a Trump campaign office in Ashburn, Virginia, over the weekend.  

The office, which also serves as the headquarters of the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee, was broken into Sunday evening, with the suspect captured on security cameras. 

Law enforcement was contacted around 9 p.m. EST but by the time deputies responded, the suspect had left. 

“It is rare to have the office of any political campaign or party broken into,” said Sheriff Mike Chapman. “We are determined to identify the suspect, investigate why it happened, and determine what may have been taken as well as what may have been left behind.”

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office released the images of the suspect on social media, asking the public's assistance in identifying the man, described as "a white adult male, wearing dark clothing, a dark cap, and a backpack when he entered the location."

Those with information about the burglary or the suspect should call Detective Franks at 571-918-1869, the news release said. 

The break-in came a day after the Trump campaign accused “foreign sources hostile to the United States" of hacking into its internal communications in an attempt to "interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our Democratic process," Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told Politico

He later suggested Iran was to blame. 

“The Iranians know that President Trump will stop their reign of terror just like he did in his first four years in the White House," Cheung said. 

