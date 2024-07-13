A Conservative Commentator Noticed a Pattern Regarding Pro and Anti-Biden Dems
Tipsheet

This Latest Move from Elon Musk Spells Bad News for Joe Biden

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 13, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Elon Musk has made a significant donation to former President Donald Trump’s campaign as he becomes increasingly critical of President Joe Biden. 

The tech billionaire reportedly donated a “sizable amount” to the political group America PAC, which is working to elect Trump. 

Although the amount donated was not initially disclosed, the PAC is scheduled to release its list of donors on July 17. 

In March, Trump met with wealthy donors, including Musk. However, following the meeting, the X founder said that he would not donate to any presidential candidate. 

Since then, Musk has been vocal about his disapproving opinion of Biden. 

In recent months, he has ramped up criticism of the president’s immigration policies, which have resulted in thousands of illegal aliens entering the U.S. 

“Dems won’t deport because every illegal is a highly likely vote at some point," Musk wrote on X following the death of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, who was killed by an illegal immigrant. 

Musk’s donation to a Trump PAC comes as the Biden campaign is experiencing a major fundraising setback. 

A pro-Biden super PAC announced it will withhold a whopping $90 million if Biden remains the Democrat nominee. 

Future Forward said that the group's contributors have held off on donating to Biden as the 2024 Democratic ticket remains uncertain. 

According to a leaked poll from a group linked to the pro-Biden super PAC, Biden had a worse overall favorability rating than all the alternatives, which included Vice President Kamala Harris, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.), and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. 

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign raked in $331 million during this year’s second quarter. 

His campaign reported that it ended the quarter with $284.9 million cash on hand, compared with Biden’s $240 million, 

