Democrat Boston Governor Is Finally Ready to Kick Illegal Aliens Out of the Airport

The dozens of illegal immigrants who have called the Boston Logan International Airport home for the past several months will need to kiss their freebie goodbye.

On Friday, Gov. Maura Healey (D-Mass.) told the more than 100 illegal aliens sleeping on the floor of the airport to pack their bags and get out.

Dozens of makeshift beds and air mattresses have lined terminals of the Boston Airport as legal, paid travelers are forced to step around them to get to their gate. A representative from Massport told Boston 25 Local News that illegal aliens are arriving at the airport at all hours— a sharp rise in the number of immigrants sheltering at the airport in recent months.

On July 9, the illegal immigrants stay will come to an end. However, hard-working taxpayers will fund alternative accommodations for them at a former minimum-security dorm-like facility in Norfolk.

The Healey Administration said it put up fliers in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole to notify illegal immigrants that they no longer will be allowed to live at the airport.

The undocumented citizens will also be offered to be transferred to “safety net” sites. The facility will be able to hold up to 140 illegal immigrants, including homeless families— or about 450 people.

The majority of Norfolk residents voted in favor of Biden in 2020. However, after they were notified that the facility in their neighborhood would be used as a migrant shelter, roughly 300 residents criticized the state for allowing illegal immigrants— many being criminals— to live rent-free in their community.

Last year, the Democrat governor declared a state of emergency over the state’s immigration crisis after the number of illegal aliens in the state skyrocketed.

A February Suffolk University poll found that immigration and border security was the second-most important issue to voters— trailing closely behind “the future of American democracy.”