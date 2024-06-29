That WSJ Article About Biden Mentally 'Slipping' Turned Out to Be 100 Percent...
Bill Maher Goes Scorched Earth on Progressives at Academic Conference
So Much for Biden Being More Trusted to Defend Democracy
Tucker Carlson Probably Wasn't Expecting This When He Visited Australia
Mike Johnson: Trump & Biden's Face Off Was 'The Greatest Mismatch in the...
Tractor Supply Makes Stunning Announcement After Conservative Backlash Over Woke Corporate...
Why We Hate Each Other
Putting North Carolina Education Back on the Right Track
Why Every State Needs to Follow In Oklahoma's Footsteps
Helium Leaks and Mission Creep Cost Taxpayers Dearly
Ted Cruz Has a New Prediction on the Chances Biden Is Replaced After...
Obama Acknowledges Biden's 'Bad Debate Night,' But Defends Him Anyway
Nearly Half of Americans Think the Democratic Party Should Nominate Someone Other Than...
The Biden Agenda in His Own Words
Tipsheet

Democrat Boston Governor Is Finally Ready to Kick Illegal Aliens Out of the Airport

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 29, 2024 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File

The dozens of illegal immigrants who have called the Boston Logan International Airport home for the past several months will need to kiss their freebie goodbye. 

Advertisement

On Friday, Gov. Maura Healey (D-Mass.) told the more than 100 illegal aliens sleeping on the floor of the airport to pack their bags and get out. 

Dozens of makeshift beds and air mattresses have lined terminals of the Boston Airport as legal, paid travelers are forced to step around them to get to their gate. A representative from Massport told Boston 25 Local News that illegal aliens are arriving at the airport at all hours— a sharp rise in the number of immigrants sheltering at the airport in recent months. 

On July 9, the illegal immigrants stay will come to an end. However, hard-working taxpayers will fund alternative accommodations for them at a former minimum-security dorm-like facility in Norfolk. 

The Healey Administration said it put up fliers in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole to notify illegal immigrants that they no longer will be allowed to live at the airport. 

The undocumented citizens will also be offered to be transferred to “safety net” sites. The facility will be able to hold up to 140 illegal immigrants, including homeless families— or about 450 people.

Recommended

Ted Cruz Has a New Prediction on the Chances Biden Is Replaced After The Debate Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

The majority of Norfolk residents voted in favor of Biden in 2020. However, after they were notified that the facility in their neighborhood would be used as a migrant shelter, roughly 300 residents criticized the state for allowing illegal immigrants— many being criminals— to live rent-free in their community. 

Last year, the Democrat governor declared a state of emergency over the state’s immigration crisis after the number of illegal aliens in the state skyrocketed. 

A February Suffolk University poll found that immigration and border security was the second-most important issue to voters— trailing closely behind “the future of American democracy.” 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ted Cruz Has a New Prediction on the Chances Biden Is Replaced After The Debate Rebecca Downs
That WSJ Article About Biden Mentally 'Slipping' Turned Out to Be 100 Percent True Matt Vespa
Tucker Carlson Probably Wasn't Expecting This When He Visited Australia Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Goes Scorched Earth on Progressives at Academic Conference Matt Vespa
Tractor Supply Makes Stunning Announcement After Conservative Backlash Over Woke Corporate Policies Leah Barkoukis
Did Trump Lose the Presidency With This Debate? Mark Lewis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ted Cruz Has a New Prediction on the Chances Biden Is Replaced After The Debate Rebecca Downs
Advertisement