VIP
Don’t Help the Democrats Figure Out Why They Lost
Libs Are Clinging to Two Conspiracy Theories About the 2024 Election, And They're...
Kids Need Freedom
Trump’s Golden Opportunity To Make The FBI Great Again
The Case for Mass Deportations
Climate Change Was the Big Election Loser
Why Is PBS Allowed to Be Mangle-MAGA TV?
What Happened? What's Next?
Trump's Promising Health Agenda
End of the Nutball Era
An Open Letter to JB Pritzker
With Trump Back, ESG Is on the Chopping Block
Time to Deliver on Trump’s Mandate
When Indonesia’s President Prabowo Meets President Trump
President-elect Trump Can Close the U.S. Department of Education in Five Easy Steps
Tipsheet

Here's Trump's Plan to Purge the Pentagon of the Woke Brass

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 12, 2024 11:30 PM
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

President-elect Donald J. Trump is sending signals to the military brass. They’re going back to protecting our country, killing our enemies, and enhancing our national security. The era of woke nonsense and sensitivity training is over. The Wall Street Journal first reported on Trump’s plans for the Pentagon, alluding to the “chilling” effect it could have on the officer corps, but the president-elect has a mandate and should use it.

Advertisement

The reported executive order would create a “warrior board” of retired generals and other senior personnel who would review the leadership qualities of the officers in question. There’s no re-election effort lingering overhead either, so don’t be shocked if this executive is issued. It’s time to clean house (via WSJ): 

The Trump transition team is considering a draft executive order that establishes a “warrior board” of retired senior military personnel with the power to review three- and four-star officers and to recommend removals of any deemed unfit for leadership. 

If Donald Trump approves the order, it could fast-track the removal of generals and admirals found to be “lacking in requisite leadership qualities,” according to a draft of the order reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. But it could also create a chilling effect on top military officers, given the president-elect’s past vow to fire “woke generals,” referring to officers seen as promoting diversity in the ranks at the expense of military readiness. 

As commander in chief, Trump can fire any officer at will, but an outside board whose members he appoints would bypass the Pentagon’s regular promotion system, signaling across the military that he intends to purge a number of generals and admirals. 

The draft order says it aims to establish a review that focuses “on leadership capability, strategic readiness, and commitment to military excellence.” The draft doesn’t specify what officers need to do or present to show if they meet those standards. The draft order originated with one of several outside policy groups collaborating with the transition team, and is one of numerous executive orders under review by Trump’s team, a transition official said. 

The warrior board would be made up of retired generals and noncommissioned officers, who would send their recommendations to the president. Those identified for removal would be retired at their current rank within 30 days. 

Recommended

Why Biden Told an Israeli Reporter to Smash Her Head Against a Camera Matt Vespa
Advertisement

There’s likely to be a media overreaction, and officers who engaged in this DEI/woke nonsense are likely to retire instead of fighting this board. Whatever the reason, I like the blueprint. Let’s see if the administration follows through.

Tags: NATIONAL SECURITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Biden Told an Israeli Reporter to Smash Her Head Against a Camera Matt Vespa
So, That's Who Trump Wants to Run the Pentagon Matt Vespa
Fired FEMA Employee Spills the Beans on Discrimination Scandal Mia Cathell
Scott Jennings Has Zero Patience for the Pass That Late-Night Hosts Gave Biden Rebecca Downs
End of the Nutball Era Neil Patel
Libs Are Clinging to Two Conspiracy Theories About the 2024 Election, And They're Hilarious Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why Biden Told an Israeli Reporter to Smash Her Head Against a Camera Matt Vespa
Advertisement