CNN's Scott Jennings Shuts Down the Liberal Whining About Trump's Secretary of Defense Pick

President-elect Donald J. Trump tapped Fox and Friends co-host Pete Hegseth to run the Pentagon. It sent shockwaves through the political and media landscapes—many people don’t like the nomination, which means it’s good. It triggered yet another liberal meltdown over Mr. Hegseth’s supposed lack of experience. The man is a decorated combat veteran who has also worked for Concerned Veterans for America and Vets for Freedom. Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D-MA) tweet seems to insinuate that Hegseth never served, but that’s par for the course since this fake Indian is a grade-A moron. The tweet deserved to be scalped for its stupidity.

A Fox & Friends weekend co-host is not qualified to be the Secretary of Defense.



I lead the Senate military personnel panel. All three of my brothers served in uniform. I respect every one of our servicemembers.



Donald Trump’s pick will make us less safe and must be rejected. https://t.co/6ADUJSm8x6 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 13, 2024

All the right people are very mad

and omitting relevant parts of Hegseth’s resume that make him qualified.



“Pete is a graduate of Princeton University, and has a Graduate Degree from Harvard University. He is an Army Combat Veteran who did tours in Guantanamo Bay, Iraq, and… https://t.co/Z50toZCklk — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 13, 2024

Pete Hegseth is a 20-year military veteran, a decorated combat veteran, a recipient of the Bronze Star (2x), and graduated from both Harvard and Princeton.



You falsely claimed to be an Indian to get a job you couldn’t get on the merits. Sit down, Pocahontas. https://t.co/BjCiROQVGn — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 13, 2024

Over at CNN, Scott Jennings shut down the talk about Mr. Hegseth’s credentials, adding that the supposed brain trust of the Biden administration led to outright disasters everywhere. From the Kabul pullout to the humanitarian pier in Gaza, the people that the political class and the media view as competent, blue chip picks turned out to be utter and complete failures (via Politico):

HOLY SMOKES: @ScottJenningsKY just went scorched earth on Carl Bernstein and CNN panel defending Pete Hegseth —



— while excoriating current Pentagon leadership over their disastrous record.



🔥🔥🔥



“Does anyone have confidence in the current leadership of the Pentagon? And the… pic.twitter.com/dEs315grh4 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 13, 2024

“[Trump] puts the highest value on loyalty,” Eric Edelman, who served as the Pentagon’s top policy official during the Bush administration, said in an interview. “It appears that one of the main criteria that’s being used is, how well do people defend Donald Trump on television?” One assessment was more blunt. “Who the fuck is this guy?” said a defense industry lobbyist who was granted anonymity to offer candid views. The lobbyist said they had hoped for “someone who actually has an extensive background in defense. That would be a good start.” The pick will do little to quell fears inside the Pentagon and beyond that Trump, who jousted with his own defense secretaries, plans this time to install a loyalist who will unquestioningly carry out his policies. Trump’s campaign trail rhetoric has primed fears that his second term could see a swift and divisive overhaul at the Pentagon. Trump’s return is expected to bring a collective rollback of Biden administration policies, likely reinstating a ban on transgender troops, ending abortion travel policies, reigniting battles over bases named for Confederate figures, slashing diversity programs and the use of troops on U.S. soil against civil unrest and his political enemies.

At the very least, let the man have his day before the committee and let the vetting process proceed. Also, CNN and liberal America, we won the election; you lost. Please, shut your faces. Most of the country said they don’t want to hear your opinion on the matter right now. And do we need to remind the country who Biden picked to help him run the country?

The left is totally melting down right now. There's nothing else to describe this. pic.twitter.com/DV6UIjUP6H — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 13, 2024

Kinzinger is a bitter man who'll vote Democrats the rest of his life and also bitter he won't become ambassador to the country of his choice if Kamala Harris had won https://t.co/BEZHK30Dny — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 13, 2024

How many “qualified” people with “strong resumes” did it take to pull this off? pic.twitter.com/KYX0wuksZp — Lafayette Lee (@Partisan_O) November 13, 2024

Joe Biden appointed Pete Buttigieg as Secretary of Transportation because he likes choo choos. Spare me the hand-wringing. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 13, 2024

I don’t think Dems get to complain about cabinet picks pic.twitter.com/oHKYttXyjQ — John Hasson (@SonofHas) November 13, 2024

20-year military veteran, combat veteran, two-time Bronze Star recipient, Princeton undergrad, Harvard grad.



You, meanwhile, are a stupid potato who’s done nothing. https://t.co/gZqTaJ9qlV — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 13, 2024

Lloyd Austin walked off his job, told no one, and even after a medical emergency - tried to keep it quiet. A Chinese spy ballon flew over our airspace for over a week. We purged our ranks with forced shots and trans/DEI madness. We “lost” an F-35 that crashed in South Carolina.… — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) November 13, 2024

Cope and seethe, folks. We won, and you lost. Losing elections has consequences. We get to have our say now.

Pete Hegseth as secretary of defense? Let's see what happens.