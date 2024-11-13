Is Something Fishy Here? People Cannot Let This Part of the 2024 Election...
Tipsheet

CNN's Scott Jennings Shuts Down the Liberal Whining About Trump's Secretary of Defense Pick

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 13, 2024 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President-elect Donald J. Trump tapped Fox and Friends co-host Pete Hegseth to run the Pentagon. It sent shockwaves through the political and media landscapes—many people don’t like the nomination, which means it’s good. It triggered yet another liberal meltdown over Mr. Hegseth’s supposed lack of experience. The man is a decorated combat veteran who has also worked for Concerned Veterans for America and Vets for Freedom. Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D-MA) tweet seems to insinuate that Hegseth never served, but that’s par for the course since this fake Indian is a grade-A moron. The tweet deserved to be scalped for its stupidity.

Over at CNN, Scott Jennings shut down the talk about Mr. Hegseth’s credentials, adding that the supposed brain trust of the Biden administration led to outright disasters everywhere. From the Kabul pullout to the humanitarian pier in Gaza, the people that the political class and the media view as competent, blue chip picks turned out to be utter and complete failures (via Politico): 

“[Trump] puts the highest value on loyalty,” Eric Edelman, who served as the Pentagon’s top policy official during the Bush administration, said in an interview. “It appears that one of the main criteria that’s being used is, how well do people defend Donald Trump on television?”

One assessment was more blunt. “Who the fuck is this guy?” said a defense industry lobbyist who was granted anonymity to offer candid views. The lobbyist said they had hoped for “someone who actually has an extensive background in defense. That would be a good start.” 

The pick will do little to quell fears inside the Pentagon and beyond that Trump, who jousted with his own defense secretaries, plans this time to install a loyalist who will unquestioningly carry out his policies. Trump’s campaign trail rhetoric has primed fears that his second term could see a swift and divisive overhaul at the Pentagon. 

Trump’s return is expected to bring a collective rollback of Biden administration policies, likely reinstating a ban on transgender troops, ending abortion travel policies, reigniting battles over bases named for Confederate figures, slashing diversity programs and the use of troops on U.S. soil against civil unrest and his political enemies. 

At the very least, let the man have his day before the committee and let the vetting process proceed. Also, CNN and liberal America, we won the election; you lost. Please, shut your faces. Most of the country said they don’t want to hear your opinion on the matter right now. And do we need to remind the country who Biden picked to help him run the country?

Cope and seethe, folks. We won, and you lost. Losing elections has consequences. We get to have our say now.

Pete Hegseth as secretary of defense? Let's see what happens. 

