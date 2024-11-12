Trump Announces the New Ambassador to Israel
Tipsheet

This is How Marco Rubio Responded to the Pro-Hamas Crowd

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 12, 2024 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Republican Senator Marco Rubio, who has reportedly been tapped as President Donald Trump's choice to become Secretary of State in his second term, gave a preview of his diplomacy style during an interaction with pro-Hamas advocates earlier this year. 

This is a consistent position from Rubio, who has taken a different approach than current Secretary of State Antony Blinken and has rejected the Biden administration's appeasement of Iranian backed terrorists.

Meanwhile, Trump's incoming National Security Advisor Mike Waltz is previewing the new administration's approach to the Middle East. 

"In the Middle East, Mr Biden and Ms Harris are calling for a ceasefire that would, in effect, leave Hamas terrorists in power in Gaza, while they prayed that Tehran did not build a nuclear weapon before the election. The next administration should, as Mr Trump argued, 'let Israel finish the job' and 'get it over with fast' against Hamas," Walz writes in The Economist. 'They should put a credible military option on the table to make clear to the Iranians that America would stop them building nuclear weapons, and reinstate a diplomatic and economic pressure campaign to stop them and to constrain their support for terror proxies."

