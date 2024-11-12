This is How Marco Rubio Responded to the Pro-Hamas Crowd

Republican Senator Marco Rubio, who has reportedly been tapped as President Donald Trump's choice to become Secretary of State in his second term, gave a preview of his diplomacy style during an interaction with pro-Hamas advocates earlier this year.

I supported Donald Trump because he promised not to negotiate with Hamas terrorists, but to kill Hamas terrorists. His pick of Marco Rubio as Secretary of State demonstrates that commitment. Please join me in thanking and congratulating the Senator! pic.twitter.com/IudWcWVWhn — Shabbos Kestenbaum (@ShabbosK) November 12, 2024

This is a consistent position from Rubio, who has taken a different approach than current Secretary of State Antony Blinken and has rejected the Biden administration's appeasement of Iranian backed terrorists.

WATCH⚡️



Incoming Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Hamxs:



“It’s very simple, Israel has to destroy Hamxs”



“Countries in Europe recognizing a Palestinian state, which is a joke, I don’t know what state they’re talking about. It’s a state that’s never existed by the way.”… pic.twitter.com/FJUB1SHuiL — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 12, 2024

Meanwhile, Trump's incoming National Security Advisor Mike Waltz is previewing the new administration's approach to the Middle East.

"In the Middle East, Mr Biden and Ms Harris are calling for a ceasefire that would, in effect, leave Hamas terrorists in power in Gaza, while they prayed that Tehran did not build a nuclear weapon before the election. The next administration should, as Mr Trump argued, 'let Israel finish the job' and 'get it over with fast' against Hamas," Walz writes in The Economist. 'They should put a credible military option on the table to make clear to the Iranians that America would stop them building nuclear weapons, and reinstate a diplomatic and economic pressure campaign to stop them and to constrain their support for terror proxies."