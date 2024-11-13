Libs Are Clinging to Two Conspiracy Theories About the 2024 Election, And They're Hilarious

I knew this would likely spread like a brushfire because liberals cannot believe they got bulldozed by Donald Trump and the Republicans on Election Day, but here we are—they’re clinging to hope that Kamala Harris will win. It’s funny how they’ve become the election deniers on steroids, though not entirely surprising. Liberals have an appalling entitlement when it comes to elections, feeling they should win everyone because they have better feelings on the issues or something. That’s how you get these hyper-emotional reactions, some of which border on mental illness.

The two main coping exercises are that Kamala will win because some magic mountain of votes will appear and flip some swing states. Not going to happen—it did it would be because there was a massive voter fraud conspiracy. The second is that Elon Musk’s Starlink systems messed with ballots. They were part of Hurricane Helene disaster relief. These people are donning tin foil hats and doing hits of meth in between.

Please take a look, laugh, and not that it needs to be said, but you people lost.

KamalaHQ-anon is now claiming that Harris is going to win on a recount — after conceding the race and being outside the recount margin in every swing state.



The cope is insane. 😭 pic.twitter.com/022Nb0nITy — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 10, 2024

Liberals are still hoping Kamala can win… 😏pic.twitter.com/eph6htUipB — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 10, 2024

WOKE LEFTIST says Elon Musk INFLUENCED the election by sending Starlink to SWING STATES.



Did she forget there was a hurricane?pic.twitter.com/zTxuBYceHw — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) November 10, 2024