Is Something Fishy Here? People Cannot Let This Part of the 2024 Election Go Unnoticed

California is dragging its feet counting its ballots, but the race is over. Donald J. Trump has been elected the 47th president of the United States. Over 80 percent of counties shifted to the right. Trump won 312 electoral votes, the most for any Republican in 36 years, and the popular vote, a GOP first in two decades. Republicans retook the Senate and retained control of the House. It’s a Democrat's worst nightmare: an emboldened Trump ahead of a unified government that is packed by MAGA allies. It should be a great four years of peace and prosperity, but some are noticing these aspects from the returns that cannot be ignored vis-à-vis the 2020 election.

Turnout is roughly the same as it was four years ago, but it’s casting some suspicious vibes among many about the 81 million votes cast for Joe Biden. The pandemic election was arguably fraught with shenanigans, including midnight vote dumps with unverified mail-in ballots. That's why the Republican National Committee and the party's activist wing did an excellent job of having a legal brigade ready to file lawsuits and challenges on voting processes this time. Bucks County, Pennsylvania, is a prime example, where voters were illegally turned away, leading to a challenge and a judge extending the early voting period. On the county's last day of early voting, the lines were long, and the locations were still understaffed, but everyone who waited cast their ballot. Trump eventually won the county, another first for a Republican since 1988.

Once again, Trump won virtually all the bellwether counties, like in 2020, but Biden won then. Now, with COVID pansy guardrails removed regarding the election process, Trump delivered a blowout loss to Kamala and the Democrats. Initially, it looked like more of a scandal since not all the ballots were counted. At one point, the voter turnout was roughly the same as four years ago, with 14-18 million fewer Democratic votes. Still, it’s a bit suspicious when you see Obama’s vote totals, who earned that with an ace get-out-the-vote operation fraught with voters who, like Trump voters, lined up to vote for Barry in droves. And then, you see Mr. Biden’s 81 million votes, and this guy doesn’t have a modicum of the political skill or charisma the 44th president embodies. Are we supposed to believe that many people voted for the man?

If anything, the massive drop-off shows how bad Kamala was as a candidate. She lost Dearborn, Michigan, to Trump, barely won New Jersey, and the urban bubble, where some of the wealthiest counties reside, saw the most profound shifts toward the GOP this cycle. I’ll let you all glean from the results and the 81 million votes that supposedly went to Biden, but something sure smells fishy. I wish I could frame that more strongly, but the search engine Gestapo will toss me into the gulag. And it’s not insane, tin foil hat stuff—a Chinese student in Michigan illegally voted, but the vote will count because there’s no mechanism to flag these fraudulent ballots. And we all know he wasn’t the only one, but the pandemic is over, and voter integrity measures were passed and enforced this time, for the most part.

That thing that never happens just happened again. https://t.co/esYX0ogR19 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 12, 2024

🚨 A foreign national at the University of Michigan is facing charges for illegally voting in the presidential election.



Their ballot will count, as the state says there’s no way to retrieve it after it’s been put through a tabulator.



Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/0mWw2nq5Ls — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 30, 2024

Also, something is happening in Wisconsin: