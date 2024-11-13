Is Something Fishy Here? People Cannot Let This Part of the 2024 Election...
Tipsheet

How Hakeem Jeffries Responded When Pressed on How Dems Got Taken to the Cleaners

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 13, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) had a rather tone-deaf media hit on CBS News yesterday morning. For sure, the man has had to soak up all the liberal hysterics over the past few days. Both sides were likely shouting in his ear, with the far left making clear that their adherence to identitarian politics wasn’t the reason why they lost, as more level-headed Democrats preach a return to centrism. The Democratic Party was exposed for being comprised of cohorts who cannot win national elections. Abortion didn’t save Democrats. They got too wrapped up in the niche issues that dominate college campuses and lost how to talk to ordinary voters.

Jeffries’ appearance on CBS This Morning wasn’t as smooth, as host Gayle King fact-checked him live, especially when he said the popular vote was close—Trump won around 4million more votes than Kamala, not that this part of the 2024 contest matters. It’s the Electoral College, where Trump clinched 312 votes, the most significant margin of victory for a Republican in 36 years. At the time, he also seemed incapable of recognizing that there would be a united government under Donald J. Trump. Republicans run DC now:

He later changed his tune and admitted that a major setback occurred this week:

