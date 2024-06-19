Democrats Are Working Hard to Try and Fool Voters Into Thinking Biden's Age Just a Number

As the 2024 presidential election nears the corner, the Democrat Party is doing everything possible to try and fool voters that its 81-year-old geriatric commander-in-chief is mentally and physically fit enough to serve another four years.

According to a Politico report, the White House has created an emergency “Taskforce” to mitigate the influence of videos that show President Joe Biden malfunctioning in public.

The report accused media tycoon and Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch of characterizing “the 81-year-old Biden as a senile, lost old man.” In response, the White House’s special task force will be ordered to combat “cheap fakes,” a term invented by the Biden Administration, as a way to keep proof that the president’s health is slipping away from voters.

As the White House press shop worked to blunt the impact of a Wall Street Journal story suggesting President JOE BIDEN was “slipping,” some aides pointed the finger squarely at RUPERT MURDOCH, arguing that the media tycoon with well-known conservative leanings was getting his empire into partisan form ahead of the election. That accusation turned out to be the opening salvo in what is now a very public war. The Murdoch outlets are so desperate to distract from @POTUS’s record that they just lie,” Senior deputy press secretary Andrew Bates posted on X. [The New York Post] made Biden look like he had wandered off from other heads of state during the G7 summit in Italy. (Wider shots of those events painted a different picture.) The White House has also emphasized that some of the fact-checks have come from right-leaning publications and individuals. Via Politico.

The outlet accused right-leaning media networks of sharing videos that, according to Politico, were carefully cut and edited to make Biden look worse than he is.

“The White House believes it must engage, in large part to keep these posts from spreading beyond right-wing outlets,” Politico noted, referring to the fact that Biden aides are working hard to re-shape reporting around the president’s age with a so-called “fact-checks.”

According to a recent ABC News/Ipsos poll, most voters believe Biden is far too old to serve another four years in office.

86 percent, including 73 percent of Democrats, think the president does not have the mental or physical capabilities to run the country.