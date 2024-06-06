Biden Somehow Finds a Way to Use His D-Day Speech to Talk About Ukraine

June 6, 1944: the day forever known as D-Day in which brave and selfless soldiers stormed the beaches of Normandy to fight for the United States and restore its freedom.

However, President Joe Biden used the day as an excuse to discuss Ukraine's "war" against Russia.

Biden used one of the most important days in U.S. history as an opportunity to compare Russia's invasion of Ukraine and World War II on the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, France.

“We will not walk away” from Ukraine” is what the president said, standing just feet away from where 9,388 members of the U.S. military who fought in the war were buried.

The 81-year-old president warned that the “dark forces” that haunted the beaches of Normandy nearly 100 years ago "never fade," drawing parallels to the threats the U.S. faces as Ukraine continues its war efforts with Russia.

“Here in Europe we see one stark example: Ukraine has been invaded by a tyrant bent on domination,” Biden said. "Ukrainians are fighting with extraordinary courage, suffering great losses, but never backing down."

Biden invoked Ukraine’s fights against a “tyrant,” adding that “The price of unchecked tyranny is the blood of the young and the brave. In their generation, in their hour of trial, the allied forces of D-Day did their duty. Now the question for us is, in our hour of trial, will we do ours?”

He claimed that if the U.S. walks away from its support for Ukraine, the country “will be subjugated, and it will not end there. Ukraine's neighbors will be threatened, all of Europe will be threatened."

The president was not the only Biden Administration official to use the day that thousands of U.S. men lost their lives fighting for the nation as a way to make it about Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken extended Biden’s push, advocating for the U.S. to continue funding and pushing for aid for Ukraine. However, he failed to mention that the federal government has already green-lighted the Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act—which appropriated $60.84 billion for the war against Russia.

According to Blinken, without U.S. involvement in Ukraine’s war against Russia, there would be "chaos" and "lawlessness."

The Biden official also suggested that the U.S. is alone in supporting Ukraine, claiming that other countries do not have the same international support.

“You know there’s a really powerful parallel too between what we’re commemorating today and what we’re doing now,” Blinken said. “Back then, it wasn’t just the United States. Here in Normandy, 12 countries came together, 160,000 men coming to this beach, coming to start the final fight that ultimately, 11 months later, led to victory in World War II. In Ukraine, we have more than 50 countries standing up, standing together, making sure that Ukraine has what it needs to defend itself and to push back this aggression. And that’s the power of our alliances. And that’s the biggest difference maker we have in the world.”