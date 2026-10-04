A Quick Bible Study Vol. 340: What Jesus Says About Light in the New Testament

Author's Note: All previous volumes of this series are available here. The first 56 volumes are compiled in the book "Bible Study For Those Who Don't Read The Bible." "Part Two," featuring volumes 57-113, was published in December 2022.

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Thanks for joining us for an “enlightening” study, continuing last week’s “What the Bible Says About Light in the Old Testament.” If you missed it because of a packed schedule or were swirling in darkness, take a few minutes to read. Here is a brief recap.

At creation, God’s first spoken words were “Let there be light.” Why? God is light and its source, bringing order to the universe and stimulating growth in all living matter. Light at creation, now, and forever, symbolizes hope, truth, and God’s presence.

Speaking of His presence, last week we discussed Messianic prophecies tied to God's promise of “a light for the nations,” highlighting the contrast between light (God’s presence in Christ) and darkness (sin and evil).

Now, we turn to the Word with a familiar Psalm verse:

“Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path” (Psalm 119:105). That belief connects to one of the most famous Gospel passages, shown slightly abbreviated:

In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was with God in the beginning. Through him all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been made. In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it…The true light, which gives light to everyone, was coming into the world” (John 1:1-9).

Let’s note a progression. In the Old Testament, God first declares, “Let there be light.” The Psalmist writes that the Word lights my path. In the New Testament, the apostle John records that Jesus was with God when the Word began and that “In him was life, and the life was the light of all mankind.” John then proclaims a great truth: “And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we have seen his glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father, full of grace and truth.”

The circle of light, life, and the Word is completed as Jesus “dwelt among us.” Boldly, Jesus preached the power and meaning of His light, citing Hebrew Scripture. Remember that the Jews of Jesus’s time and their temple leaders were very familiar with the book of Isaiah and its Messianic prophecies that chronicled and heralded the light, such as:

“Arise, shine, for your light has come, and the glory of the Lord has risen upon you” (Isaiah 60:1). More from last week: (Isaiah 42:6-7), (Isaiah 49:6), (Isaiah 60:19).

Thus, Jesus’s Messianic teachings captivated His Jewish followers while unnerving and angering the temple leaders. We read:

“When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said, ‘I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life’” (John 8:12). And:

“‘While I am in the world, I am the light of the world’” (John 9:5).

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Both verses were provocative and considered blasphemous for two reasons. First, Jesus equates Himself with light, whereas people knew only God was light. Second, Jesus repeated the Old Testament reference “I AM,” God’s name as told to Moses in Exodus:

“God said to Moses, ‘I AM WHO I AM.’ This is what you are to say to the Israelites: 'I AM has sent me to you' (Exodus 3:9-14). Then, in John’s gospel, Jesus infuriated the temple leaders when He revealed His divinity, telling them, “Before Abraham was born, I am!” (John 8:48-59).

A little later, Jesus spoke about how “the light's” time was soon ending:

“So Jesus said to them, ‘The light is among you for a little while longer. Walk while you have the light, lest darkness overtake you. The one who walks in the darkness does not know where he is going’” (John 12:35).

What does this mean to us? If you follow Jesus, you will have the light of life. Stay focused on His light. He will guide your life, providing direction whenever, wherever, and however darkness attacks or surrounds you. However, staying focused on the light of Jesus is challenging amid so many earthly distractions and opportunities to fall into sin. Start with awareness. Seek His light.

Now let's review some light verses from Matthew’s gospel. Below is a passage from Matthew 4:1-13, where Jesus first preaches after being tempted by the Devil. Given what you have read so far, it is no surprise that Jesus begins by quoting Isaiah 9:1-2:

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“‘The people living in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of the shadow of death a light has dawned’” (Matthew 4:16).

Continuing in Matthew, Jesus teaches a lesson that applies to anyone reading this:

“You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead, they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven” (Matthew 5:14-16).

In Luke’s gospel, Jesus teaches a simple yet challenging lesson to put into practice:

“Your eye is the lamp of your body. When your eyes are healthy, your whole body also is full of light. But when they are unhealthy, your body also is full of darkness” (Luke 11:33-36).

We must be mindful of what we see, watch, and engage with, especially on media platforms. We can so easily become addicted to unhealthy content that fills our minds and souls with darkness.

Thanks for reading this. Generally, we don’t think about light beyond its practical use. We flip a switch, and light appears, but we don’t often consider its spiritual dimension. I hope this study has helped you understand the true meaning of light and how it represents God's presence through Jesus Christ, the light of the world.

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Next week, we continue with the rest of the New Testament. The same themes we have studied are reflected, such as in 1 John:

“But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus, his Son, purifies us from all sin” (1 John: 1-7). Amen to that!

Myra Kahn Adams is a conservative political and religious writer. Her book "Bible Study For Those Who Don't Read The Bible" reprints the first 56 volumes of this popular study. "Part 2" reprints Vols. 57-113. Order it here.

Myra is also the Executive Director of the National Shroud of Turin Exhibit. You can help support our popular exhibit at the Basilica in Orlando, Florida. Now extended until the end of 2026! Read more here. Contact: Myraadams01@gmail.com

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