Gov. Abbott Announces New Efforts to Stop Joe Biden's Border Crisis

Texas has a new plan to curb the massive number of illegal immigrants entering the United States through the southern border by issuing its list of Texas' ten Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants.

Advertisement

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) launched the “Texas Ten Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List” on Wednesday to crack down on the worst illegal immigration crisis the nation has seen thanks to the Biden Administration’s reckless policies.

The Lonestar State will offer cash rewards to those who provide information that leads to a ten Most Wanted arrest.

“When President Joe Biden took office, he dismantled every effective border policy his predecessor put into place,” Governor Abbott said in a statement. “As a result, we have seen record high levels of illegal immigration, including dangerous criminals and terrorists who are a threat to the public safety of our state and our nation.”

Abbott promised Texans to take criminal illegal immigrants off the street and return law and order, as well as safety, back to the state by putting them behind bars. He vowed not to stop taking action until every Texan is safe from President Joe Biden’s border crisis.

Texas law enforcement officials arrested more than 43,000 illegal immigrants, which resulted in more than 39,000 felony charges being filed.

DPS Director Steve McCraw said that the illegal aliens on the list are likely to commit other crimes such as murder, assault, and terroristic threats.

“DPS is enlisting the public’s help in apprehending these offenders before they commit additional crimes," McCraw said. "I thank Governor Abbott and Texas Crime Stoppers for their partnership in launching this important program.”

Other crimes reportedly committed by members of the list include:

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Murder with a Deadly Weapon

Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 14

Burglary with Intent to Commit Another Felony

Attempt to Commit Smuggling of Persons for Pecuniary Benefit

Abbott criticized an executive order signed by Biden, calling it nothing more than a “smokescreen for President Biden’s failed open border policies.”

Biden's announcement today does nothing to secure the border.



It actually AUTHORIZES 2,500 aliens to cross illegally & provides an enticement that will attract even more illegal immigrants.



He's just trying to hoodwink Americans to think he's taking action before the election. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 4, 2024

“This executive order will do nothing but further an invasion into our country, inviting thousands of unvetted illegal immigrants to cross the border every single day—the exact opposite of shutting down the border,” the governor added.