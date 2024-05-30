MSNBC Legal Analyst Has a 'Man Crush' On Trump Judge, Claims Jurors Do As Well

An MSNBC legal analyst strangely praised the judge overseeing the Trump sham trial.

Andrew Weissmann admitted that he has a “man crush” on Judge Juan Merchan, suggesting that the jurors do as well.

“As you noted with respect to Judge Merchan. I mean-I am like now, you know, I have like a ‘man crush’ on him," Weissmann said. "He is such a great judge that it’s hard to see that the jurors wouldn’t have the same impression.”

Weissman has been a long-time critic of Trump. He was among those who worked alongside special counsel Robert Mueller in investigating so-called “Russian interference” in the 2016 presidential election.

“If you looked in a dictionary for judicial temperament, that’s what you would get, and just remember, he has had to put up with the defendant who committed 10 acts of contempt, he’s threatened not just him, but his family, and in spite of that, you would not know for a second that that is in any way weighing on him, because it is just such an impeccably fair trial,” he continued.

The left-wing analyst received widespread mockery from the internet, with many calling him a puppet for the left.

“Andrew Weissmann is one of the most unhinged commentators on MSDNC [sic]. He’s already celebrating the judge, the jury instructions, and the rigged guilty verdict,” a user on X wrote.

“Tell me again how this isn’t political,” another said.

“Behold the impartiality of MSNBC,” another critic wrote.

Merchan has been largely criticized for the way he has handled notes for the jurors as they began their deliberations.

Jurors are traditionally given written instructions from the case to refer to while deliberating. However, Merchan refused to provide them with a copy of the notes.

Instead, jurors were forced to ask for instructions to be reread and only have the option of referring to their personal notes taken during the trial.