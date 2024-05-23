House Passes Bill Banning Noncitizen Voting in D.C. Elections
When a Cancel Culture Outlet Cancels Jobs, Fanning the Flag Enflamed Fires and...
Portland Voters Oust Woke, Soros-Backed DA
The Polls Don't Lie: Thousands of People Show Up to Trump Rally In...
Joe Biden Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the Election
Are Some Nonprofits Threatening National Security?
Speaker Mike Johnson Turns Against Democrats
Harvard Pro-Hamas Students Meet Their Consequences
University Officials Refuse to Say If Pro-Hamas Students Should Be Expelled for Harassing...
Schumer's Border Bill Redo Attempt Goes Up in Flames
The DOJ and 30 Attorneys General Have Filed a Lawsuit Against Ticketmaster
Jim Banks Tears Into Northwestern Over Pro-Hamas Faculty
Poll: Would Kamala Harris Be Stronger Than Biden Against Trump?
New Privacy Legislation Risks US National Security. Republicans Should Steer Clear.
Tipsheet

Mike Johnson Threatens to Punish ICC If It Proceeds With Israel Arrest Warrants

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 23, 2024 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) denounced the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor’s arrest warrant requests for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Advertisement

ICC prosecutors accused Israeli leaders of international war crimes such as deliberately attacking civilians, starving them, and using torture methods as a war tactic. As a result, the agency filed applications for the arrest warrants with the ICC earlier this week. It would target Netanyahu and three Hamas leaders over alleged war crimes. 

“America should punish the ICC and put (chief prosecutor) Karim Khan back in his place. If the ICC is allowed to threaten Israel's leaders, we know that America will be next,Johnson said during a press conference. 

Johnson said the ICC is a "direct affrontto U.S. sovereignty, hence the reason the country would never endorse it. The Speaker announced that the House would be pushing out aggressive legislation to stop the court from creating an international issue. Johnson threatened the ICC, saying there would be severe punishment if they proceeded. 

This is the first time the ICC has attempted to prosecute the U.S. or one of its U.S. allies.

The court’s “baseless and illegitimate decision should face global condemnation,” Johnson said, adding that “International bureaucrats cannot be allowed to use lawfare to usurp the authority of democratic nations that maintain the rule of law.”

Recommended

The Polls Don't Lie: Thousands of People Show Up to Trump Rally In Deep-Blue State Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

In addition, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) introduced legislation that would sanction ICC officials who investigate U.S. citizens or its allies. 

Both Republicans and Democrats have criticized the ICC’s actions, including President Joe Biden. 

Biden called it “outrageous,” denouncing Khan for comparing the actions of Israel to those of Hamas terrorists.

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) said the warrant against Netanyahu is "not law but politics.” Meanwhile, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) echoed similar remarks, saying that there is "no equivalencebetween Israel and Hamas and that linking the two "demonstrates the ICC's gaping moral failure."

In addition, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), chair of the House Republican Conference, declared her support for Roy’s legislation. 

Tags: ISRAEL MIKE JOHNSON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Polls Don't Lie: Thousands of People Show Up to Trump Rally In Deep-Blue State Sarah Arnold
Joe Biden Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the Election Sarah Arnold
Anatomy of a Kangaroo Court Kurt Schlichter
Harvard Pro-Hamas Students Meet Their Consequences Sarah Arnold
Here's Why the Chinese Military Surrounded Taiwan on Thursday Spencer Brown
Here's Who Just Entered the Race for Senate GOP Leader Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Polls Don't Lie: Thousands of People Show Up to Trump Rally In Deep-Blue State Sarah Arnold
Advertisement