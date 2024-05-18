Trump: Biden Will Be ‘Jacked Up’ During Debate

Former President Donald Trump is demanding that President Joe Biden take a drug test before the pair’s first presidential debate.

During a speech at a GOP dinner in Minnesota on Friday, Trump predicted that Biden would be “jacked up,” taking familiar jabs at the 81-year-old’s mental and physical condition.

Advertisement

Trump cited Biden’s March State of the Union address, alleging that the president was as “high as a kite” on national television.

Rep. Greg Murphy (R-N.C.) also claimed that the president had to of been on something.

“He's so full of s--t," Trump said, referring to Biden’s repeated false claims and lies.

The 45th president promised victory in the state. Trump predicted there is a really good shot of winning the state, citing “great friendships” in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul.

According to a May 14 SurveyUSA/KSTP poll, Biden leads Trump just slightly by two percentage points, 44-42 percent.

A May 7 McLaughlin & Associates survey found that Trump and Biden were neck to neck at 40 percent.

Another McLaughlin & Associates poll found Trump beating Biden 46 to 41 percent.

Despite “not taking any state or any vote for granted," Biden campaign battleground states director Dan Kanninen told reporters that "we don't see polls that are six or seven months out from a general election, head-to-head numbers certainly, as any more predictive than a weather report is six or seven months out."

“We feel strongly the Biden-Harris coalition in both Minnesota and Virginia, which has been strong in the midterms and off-year elections, will continue to be strong for us in the fall of 2024,” he added.

On the contrary, Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) insisted that Minnesota is in play and said that the Democratic Party is ignoring reality.

Minnesota's "like a lot of states that I think a lot of my fellow Democrats don't want to confess is the reality. … I'm telling my Democratic colleagues who are supporting President Biden, myself included, that there's a lot of work to do,” he said.