Biden Administration Ditches New Menthol Ban to Avoid Angering Black Voters
These Protests are the Result of Bad Parenting and an Education System Churning...
Dear Idiot Protestors
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 215: Jesus was Jewish - Fact not Opinion
Never Again. Except When Biden Voters Want To.
The Importance of the National Day of Prayer
Is Seeking God's Kingdom a Means to an End?
Venezuela: Socialism of the 21st Century
More God, More Peace
Pro-Hamas Protesters Book Room Across From WH Dinner, Fly Palestine Flag
One University's Warning to Entitled Students: 'Pro-Terrorism Protests Will Not Be Tolerat...
California Launches Fear-Mongering Pro-Abortion Ad in Pro-Life State
Pro-Hamas Protestors Show Up on Ted Cruz's Lawn
Dem Mayor Fights Recall Effort Following Laken Riley's Death
Tipsheet

Watch This Progressive Student Fall Into the Trap of Admitting Real Reason Biden Doesn’t Secure Border

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 28, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The millions of illegal immigrants storming the United States border as a result of President Joe Biden’s reckless policies is no accident. 

With Biden’s approval rating too far gone to recover and the 2024 presidential election getting closer, the Democratic Party needs a solution to save themselves. 

Advertisement

Insert a broken border— which allows for millions of illegal aliens to vote in U.S. elections. 

And who will they vote for? The candidate who is rolling out the red carpet for them. 

Republican lawmakers have warned that illegal aliens could register to vote and cast ballots in favor of Democratic candidates, swaying the election in Biden’s direction. 

“If you look at what’s going on at the border when you’ve got so many illegal aliens pouring into our country, imagine the efforts used to get them to register to vote and that’s what this is all about,” Secretary of State Michael Watson (R-Miss.) “It’s about control, it’s about continuing their power, and unfortunately that puts our country in a terrible position, so it’s immediate and it’s something where we hope they will respect our request to stop the program.” 

Democrats have high hopes that their immigration policy will import voters to make up for the loss of Biden voters due to his policies that have caused issues in America such as inflation and crime. 

A left-wing University of Utah student admitted to Turning Point USA and conservative commentator Charlie Kirk that the reason Biden refuses to close the border is so that he can secure millions of votes that he otherwise wouldn’t receive from Americans. 

Recommended

These Protests are the Result of Bad Parenting and an Education System Churning Out Morons Derek Hunter
Advertisement

“How many illegals are coming across the border every day? Kirk asked, noting about ten to 15,000 illegal immigrants are crossing the border daily. 

“And they’re all gonna vote Democrat,” the student admitted. “The illegals, they’re coming here. They’re gonna vote Democrat and we’re going to win.” 

The student then proceeded to say “Who cares” about the millions of illegal immigrants crossing the southern border and saying he believes the U.S. should adopt a “one world government.” 

According to a recent Axios Vibes survey by the Harris Poll, more than half of Americans support mass deportations of illegal aliens— including 42 percent of Democrats. Crime, drugs, and violence were their top concern with a wide-open southern border. 

In addition, 30 percent of Democrats and 46 percent of Republicans also believe in ending birthright citizenship. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

These Protests are the Result of Bad Parenting and an Education System Churning Out Morons Derek Hunter
Bill Maher Said What We're All Thinking Regarding These Pro-Hamas Clowns Blocking Traffic Matt Vespa
Wait, Did Ilhan Omar Really Say That About Jewish Students? Matt Vespa
One University's Warning to Entitled Students: 'Pro-Terrorism Protests Will Not Be Tolerated' Sarah Arnold
Pro-Hamas Protestors Show Up on Ted Cruz's Lawn Sarah Arnold
Biden Administration Ditches New Menthol Ban to Avoid Angering Black Voters Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
These Protests are the Result of Bad Parenting and an Education System Churning Out Morons Derek Hunter
Advertisement