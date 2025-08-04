Illegal Alien With Multiple Arrests Kills Mom and Daughter in New Jersey Crash

Raul Luna-Perez, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, killed a New Jersey mom and her 11-year-old daughter who were on their way to get milkshakes from Wawa, according to the New York Post. Perez was reportedly drunk behind the wheel of an SUV when he veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into their compact car.

Advertisement

Horrific. Criminal illegal alien Raul Luna-Perez killed a mother and her 11-year-old daughter in a brutal head-on collision.



Luna-Perez would have NEVER been behind the wheel or on the road if it weren’t for Governor Murphy and his sanctuary policies—releasing this serial… pic.twitter.com/S4O2wRuETt — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 3, 2025

The suspect had two previous arrests for DUIs in March and April and a domestic violence arrest in 2023.

“Governor Murphy and his sanctuary policies released this serial criminal into New Jersey communities. Now, this innocent family is shattered by their failed leadership," Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told the Post on Friday. “President Trump and Secretary Noem will continue to do everything in their power to remove these criminal illegal aliens before they destroy more lives.”

Raul Luna Perez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, caused a deadly crash in New Jersey that killed a mother and her 11-year-old daughter. Another child was hospitalized.



Governor Murphy and his sanctuary policies released this serial criminal into New Jersey communities.… pic.twitter.com/YeFuxGtJ8b — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 4, 2025

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said that President Trump's thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victims, adding that “every crime committed by an illegal alien is 100% preventable — they should have never been in our country to begin with.”

“This tragedy underscores how dangerous sanctuary jurisdictions are and how critical it is to deport criminal illegal aliens from the country. President Trump is committed to fulfilling the mandate he was elected on: deporting criminal illegal aliens and making America safe again," she concluded.

Maria Santos Pleitez, the 42-year-old mother, was killed instantly; her 11-year-old daughter and youngest child, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, was rushed to the hospital where she later passed away. The child's friend was also in the car, riding in the back seat. While she was brought to the hospital in critical condition, she has since become stable.

Mother, 11-Year-Old Daughter Killed in Wrong-Way Collision With Criminal Illegal Alien in Sanctuary State New Jersey



Authorities say Raul Luna-Perez, 43, may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash



Full story comingpic.twitter.com/e2gR8QfXWx — Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) August 2, 2025

Advertisement

The illegal immigrant walked away with minor injuries.

Luna-Perez has since been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and assault by auto. He showed signs of intoxication at the scene, so blood was drawn while he was at the hospital. Charges may be added if the blood test results show he was driving under the influence.

The mother he allegedly killed had legally immigrated from El Salvador 24 years ago. Her children were born in the United States.

Maria del Carmen Pleitez, the mother's niece, told the New York Post, “She was the head of the family, and she was bringing up her two daughters. She had her own apartment, her own place, and she never asked her help for anything. She was just such a hardworking woman.”

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.