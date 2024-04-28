NYT Complains About Biden's Lack of Interviews

The New York Times published a scathing piece on President Joe Biden's “troubling” lack of availability, pointing out that the 81-year-old president has deliberately avoided taking questions from independent journalists.

Titled “A Statement From The New York Times on Presidential News Coverage,” the outlet slammed Biden for steering clear of the press more than any of his predecessors. The Times argued that its journalists must hold the president accountable as it sets an example that future commander-in-chiefs can avoid facing questions and scrutiny from the media.

For anyone who understands the role of the free press in a democracy, it should be troubling that President Biden has so actively and effectively avoided questions from independent journalists during his term. The president occupies the most important office in our nation, and the press plays a vital role in providing insights into his thinking and worldview, allowing the public to assess his record and hold him to account. Mr. Biden has granted far fewer press conferences and sit-down interviews with independent journalists than virtually all of his predecessors. It is true that The Times has sought an on-the-record interview with Mr. Biden, as it has done with all presidents going back more than a century. If the president chooses not to sit down with The Times because he dislikes our independent coverage, that is his right, and we will continue to cover him fully and fairly either way. However, in meetings with Vice President Harris and other administration officials, the publisher of The Times focused instead on a higher principle: That systematically avoiding interviews and questions from major news organizations doesn’t just undermine an important norm, it also establishes a dangerous precedent that future presidents can use to avoid scrutiny and accountability. That is why Mr. Sulzberger has repeatedly urged the White House to have the president sit down with The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, CNN, and other major independent news organizations that millions of Americans rely on to understand their government. Via the New York Times.

Since taking office in January 2021, Biden has only done 89 interviews, according to data conducted by the White House Transition Project director Martha Joynt Kumar.

In comparison, former President Donald Trump gave 300 interviews during his term, while former President Obama sat for 422 interviews. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush gave 168 interviews, while Ronald Reagan gave 189.