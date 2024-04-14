John Fetterman Breaks With Biden's Approach to Iran Attacks

Democrat Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) broke ways with President Joe Biden on Sunday after he said he wouldn’t support Israel if it retaliated against Iran.

During an interview with CNN, Fetterman told host Jake Tapper that he disagreed with Biden’s stance, saying he would never "capitulate to the fringe" or “pander” to the Democratic Party.

“Do you think that's the right call or should direct U.S. military action, as some of your colleagues in the Senate are suggesting, should that be on the table?" Tapper asked.

The president made it clear that he would not back Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in any offenses against Iran despite Biden saying one day prior that the United State's support for Israel was “ironclad."

“I don't agree with that, I just think we should follow and have Israel's back in the situation. I don't agree with the president. That doesn't change anything that he‘s a fantastic president. I‘m proud to stand with him and campaign for him and vote for him," Fetterman said.

The Israel Defense Forces said the country is “prepared and ready” with defensive actions. However, it is unclear whether Netanyahu will retaliate.

Following Iran’s drone attack on Israel, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said that the White House made Biden and Netanyahu’s conversation public, calling it "offensive" and claimed the Biden Administration is trying to "appease the far left in his party."

In response, Fetterman said that Biden is “entitled to his own views and whatever he decides to do. But I would never capitulate to the fringe. I'll never pander to that as well. In fact, that empowers Hamas, and Hamas, they're actually convinced they're winning the PR war. And they’re never going to negotiate at this point. They think that they’re going to hold onto the very end.”

“And I know why they’re not willing to provide any kind of proof of life. And I don’t know why there’s not more of that conversation in the media, like what about the hostages? What’s happened to them? Where are they now? And let’s just bring them home. And then all of the harsh words should be directed at Hamas, which started this. And now continues to hold all of over 100 Israeli hostages,” the Democrat added.

Fetterman said it is astonishing for the U.S. to “not standing firmly with Israel,” adding that “there should never be any kinds of conditions on all that” when a nation can launch hundreds of drones towards Israel.

The Biden Administration defended its decision, saying that it is not looking to widen the war in the region.

“It demonstrates how unstable things are and why we need to lean in and stand with Israel,” he continued.