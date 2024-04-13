Rand Paul Promises to Drop the Veil On the 'Great COVID Cover-Up'

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is determined to bring light to the COVID-19 pandemic that ruined lives and businesses while benefiting big corporations and the elite Democrat Party.

In an op-ed, Paul revealed that at least 15 different federal agencies knew of experiments used to create a COVID-19-type microbe that was happening at the Wuhan Institute of Virology as early as January 2018. However, this information was kept hidden from the public.

Newly obtained documents confirm yet again Fauci lied about COVID. Fauci’s NIH lab was a partner with Wuhan on a proposal to engineer a highly transmissible coronavirus in 2018. But he wasn’t alone, 15 government agencies knew about it and said nothing. Americans deserve answers.… — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 9, 2024

“For years, I have been fighting to obtain records from dozens of federal agencies relating to the origins of COVID-19 and the DEFUSE project,” Paul wrote.

According to the Washington Examiner, the DEFUSE project cites a proposal submitted by EcoHealth Alliance— which is a U.S.-based non-government organization that was founded by zoologist Peter Daszak and the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Paul also identified two additional parties who were part of the original plan to create chimeric coronaviruses at the Wuhan lab: the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the federal agency formerly headed up by Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Dr. Ian Lipkin, a professor of epidemiology and one of the authors of the now-disgraced “Proximal Origin” paper. The authors of the paper, which was published in Nature in March 2020, stated that evidence clearly indicated that SARS-CoV-2 emerged naturally, even though privately, the authors expressed clear concerns that evidence suggested the virus was genetically designed. All of these parties failed to speak up when COVID-19, one of the deadliest viruses in a century, emerged from Wuhan, Paul says, and details of the DEFUSE project may not have come to light at all if not for a whistleblower (identified as Lt. Col. Joseph Murphy). (Via the Washington Examiner)

Paul indicated that Fauci had not been telling the full truth about the research conducted at the National Institutes of Health to Congress.

The Kentucky senator told Fox News’ “America Reports” that when Fauci was questioned about the DEFUSE grant, the former NIH director stated he didn’t fund it or "know anything about it.”

Paul said that there are “smoking gun” ties to Fauci and the NIH which link both to research that strongly could have led to the creation of COVID-19. He said there is concrete proof that Fauci knew about the proposal and refused to disclose it to the public.

“Anthony Fauci, for the first several months and really for years, has tried to call anybody who believes that it came from the lab or looks at evidence that the virus came from this lab, calls them conspiracy theorists, downplays them, denigrates them," Paul said. “He promoted journal articles to downplay and say it wasn't possible when all the while it looks like he knew it.”

Paul’s findings suggest that COVID-19 was created from gain-of-function research funded by the U.S. government.

Bioweapons specialist who led the State Department’s investigation into the origins of COVID-19, David Asher explained to New York magazine that the reason there has been almost no progress made in discovering the origins of COVID-19 is because there is a “massive coverup spanning from China to D.C.”

“Our own state department told us, ‘Don’t get near this thing, it’ll blow up in your face,’” Asher said.