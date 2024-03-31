Biden WH Bans Religious-Themed Easter Eggs from Annual Contest

The Biden White House is banning religious-themed Easter eggs from its annual “Celebrating National Guard Families” art contest in yet another attempt to attack Christianity.

A flyer for the contest clearly states that all Easter egg art submissions must be free from “questionable content, religious symbols, overtly religious themes, or partisan political statements."

Other restrictions include promoting “bigotry, racism, hatred or harm against any group or individual based on race, gender, religion, nationality disability, sexual orientation or age.”

The flyer asks children to design Easter eggs based on their own lives that represent the “unique experience and stories of National Guard children.”

More from the flyer:

As part of the White House Easter traditions, America’s Egg Farmers – for nearly 50 years – have proudly presented an intricately decorated Commemorative Easter Egg to the First Lady of the United States. In 2021, the White House expanded on this longstanding tradition by displaying youth-designed Easter eggs in the White House East Colonnade. On behalf of First Lady Jill Biden The Adjutants General of the National Guard are asking youth from National Guard families across the United States and all U.S. territories to submit artwork inspired by the theme ‘Celebrating our Military Families.’ Selected designs representing the unique experience and stories of National Guard children will be brought to life on real hen eggs by talented egg artists from across the country and displayed at the White House this Easter and Passover season.

Democrats have exploited Christianity and attacked Christians for their beliefs.

Die-hard Bernie Sanders supporter and employee at a Planned Parenthood clinic Natalie Harwood said “When people say ‘Christian voters’ they mean white people and they mean conservatives” who oppose abortion and gay marriage.

According to a report from the Survey Center on American Life, the Democratic Party has been about less religion and more diversity in recent years.

“Democratic religious membership has fallen further than among Republicans, more than doubling the partisan gap in religious membership,” the report said, noting that fewer than half of Democrats today “report being a member of a church.”

The report highlighted that in 1998, roughly two-thirds of Democrats adopted the mindset that religion is important to them. However, just two decades later, only 43 percent of Democrats say the same.

“The growing number of Democrats who are not religious members will invariably influence the party’s approach to public expressions of religion and the role of faith in public life,” the report continued.