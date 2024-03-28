There's an Update on Security for Biden's Gaza Port and a New 'Peacekeeping...
Tipsheet

Judge In Hunter Biden's Tax Fraud Case Doesn't Buy Attorney's Claims

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 28, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The judge overseeing Hunter Biden’s criminal tax evasion case appeared skeptical after his lawyers requested to have the charge dismissed against the president’s son. 

During a federal court hearing this week, Hunter Biden’s legal team argued that the case is politically motivated and therefore charges should be dropped. 

However, the attorney’s statements did not seem to convince U.S. District Judge Mark Scars that the president’s son should get away with his criminal acts. 

Last year, Hunter Biden was offered a plea deal that included immunity for some of the same tax issues he is facing in the current felony against him. However, his sweetheart plea fell through. Scarsi suggested that much of the terms of the deal never kicked in. 

The judge heard motions filed in the past few weeks from Hunter Biden’s legal team and special counsel David Weiss, who is being represented by prosecutor Leo Wise.

“We were relying on good faith that Biden was going to plead guilty," Wise said. He claimed that the agreement that the president’s son is trying to hold on to "was not finalized.”

Hunter Biden’s attorney Abbe Lowell tried to persuade the judge, claiming that her client has been obeying the terms. 

“There really is no evidence [to support Hunter Biden’s motion]” the judge said. 

The motion argues that the prosecution brought forth tougher charges after House Republicans contended that Hunter Biden, who was not in attendance, was using his family name to receive special treatment. 

Lowell said that the government was executing "the least ordinary prosecution a person could imagine.”

“When you don't have the facts you attack the law. When you don't have the law you attack the facts. When you don't have the facts or the law, you attack the prosecutors," Wise said, calling Lowell’s arguments “fact-free pleadings." 

Scarsi said he expected to rule on the motions by the mid-April. 

